Inside Milana Vayntrub’s New Film Bad Shabbos: Family, Dysfunction, and Laughing at the Dark Stuff

Bad Shabbos is a dark comedy about a Jewish family who has to deal with an accidental murder and an awkward dinner with another family. Milana Vayntrub portrays the sister of the family, and she is not in good terms with her boyfriend. She gets sucked into the drama and shenanigans of an accident as it spirals out of control.

“I knew it was going to be dark,” Vayntrub tells Nerd Reactor. “I think I had this synopsis maybe before I read the script, so maybe I wasn’t so shocked. But I think what was most shocking was how funny it was. Like reading it and being like, ‘Wow, they really managed to make a family meet dysfunctional situation really funny in a way that reminds me of the rom-coms that I miss.'”

There is laughter to be had in a dark comedy, but a question is, why do people enjoy them?

“I think comedy is about things that are unexpected,” the actor explained. “And yeah, ‘Why is darkness funny?’ Like that’s such a good question. But it is a good thing to think about it psychologically. Why is it when something f*cked up happens, we think it’s funny? I don’t know. What’s wrong with us?

“I think comedy in general sometimes either points out a thing that is like really true or points out a thing that we all agree is weird. I think that some of my funniest friends are people that have had f*cked up childhoods for some reason. And that means that at a young age, they were able to say like, ‘That’s weird. That shouldn’t be like that,’ right?”

About Bad Shabbos

Synopsis: David and his fiancée Meg are about to have their parents meet for the first time over a Shabbat dinner when an accidental death (or murder?) gets in the way. With Meg’s Catholic parents due any moment, this family dinner soon spirals into a hilarious disaster.

The film is directed by Daniel Robbins and co-written by Zack Weiner and Daniel Robbins. Adam Mitchell is the producer, with Ross Saxon, Irina Dashevsky, Riccardo Maddalosso, Derek Rubin, and Joaquin Acrich as the executive producers.

The cast includes Kyra Sedgwick, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Jon Bass, Milana Vayntrub, David Paymer, Meghan Leathers, Theo Taplitz, Ashley Zukerman, John Bedford Llyod, and Catherine Curtin.