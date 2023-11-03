Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Trailer Teases New Generation of Apes and Humans

Today, 20th Century Studios has released the first trailer and teaser poster for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the upcoming film set in the world of Planet of the Apes. It features a whole new generation of apes and humans as the apes have become the dominant species on Earth.

The last three Planet of the Apes films have been slowly building up to this moment. From Rise of the Planet of the Apes to War for the Planet of the Apes, Caesar has transformed from a pet to a leader of apes as the human population dwindles.

The teaser trailer gives us a taste of the new apes and humans, and it’s shaping up to resemble the original Planet of the Apes film starring Charlton Heston.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hits theaters on May 24, 2024.

About Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Synopsis: Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” is directed by Wes Ball (the “Maze Runner” trilogy) and stars Owen Teague (“IT”), Freya Allan (“The Witcher”), Kevin Durand (“Locke & Key”), Peter Macon (“Shameless”), and William H. Macy (“Fargo”). The screenplay is by Josh Friedman (“War of the Worlds”) and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver (“Avatar: The Way of Water”) and Patrick Aison (“Prey”), based on characters created by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and the producers are Wes Ball, Joe Hartwick, Jr. (“The Maze Runner”), Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Jason Reed (“Mulan”), with Peter Chernin (the “Planet of the Apes” trilogy) and Jenno Topping (“Ford v. Ferrari”) serving as executive producers.