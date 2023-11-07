Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

Since Christopher McQuarrie joined the franchise, the Mission: Impossible franchise has progressively improved with each subsequent film. The franchise got more serialized, and the connective storylines show us that Mission: Impossible isn’t just about thrills and espionage. Instead, it’s about people keeping the world safe from those who would wish to harm it. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One continues the adventures of superspy Ethan Hunt and his eclectic band of misfits.

Unfortunately, the story by McQuarrie and Erik Jendresen isn’t as engaging as the previous films. The story about a world-ending rogue artificial intelligence is realistic. Still, sometimes realism isn’t the most compelling of stories. As incredible of a writer as Christopher McQuarrie is, he can’t figure out the chess game between Ethan Hunt and the Entity. Hunt and company are able to solve every threatening situation with coincidence and implausibility neatly. At the same time, the movie doesn’t feel like there are any stakes.

Regardless, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has more good than bad. Only Mission: Impossible can provide a sense of adventure and thrills. The movie contains several stunt sequences that are meticulously planned and shot practically. That kind of realism adds drama and tension to the film. Each setpiece is so breathtaking that it leaves you wanting more and more without overstaying its welcome.

Overall, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is the worst film of the McQuarrie era of Mission: Impossible films. The first movie might fare better when you pair it with Part Two in two years, but as of now, the movie doesn’t feel complete. Nevertheless, Tom Cruise is the last big movie star in existence. You can tell he loves making these types of entertaining films. His enthusiasm comes through with each passing second. He truly cares about making a great film; audiences can see it in Dead Reckoning. It’s a shame that it’s not at the same level as the other films in the franchise.

Movie Review: 3/5 atoms

Video

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One hits Ultra HD Blu-ray with a native 4K, HEVC / H.265, Dolby Vision/HDR10 presentation with a 2.39:1 aspect ratio. There is a smooth gradient of vibrant white, and you won’t find any bloom the whole time. Thanks to Dolby Vision, the dark areas and shadows are a deep black, and the details are still perceptible throughout. Also, there is zero crush found in these areas. The colors have a natural look but pop more than the Blu-ray version. The movie has a variety of details, ranging from the environment to the costumes. This Ultra HD release can exhibit it all cleanly. Not to mention, the various texture is distinctly sharper and better defined. The picture has a consistent and fine film grain, giving the movie a filmic look.

Video Review: 5/5 atoms

Audio

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One hits Blu-ray with a Dolby Atmos or a 7.1 Dolby TrueHD audio presentation if Atmos is not supported. This review will cover the Blu-ray’s Dolby Atmos mix. The sound moves seamlessly across all channels—front to back, side to side, and everything in between. The sound effects are accurately placed to the events on the screen—fully immersing you in the movie. Lorne Balfe’s score fills up the entire soundstage, and each instrument is intelligible and layered over each channel. At the same time, the dialogue is discernible and clear. Also, the subwoofer comes alive throughout the video. Every car crash and gunshots land thunderously.

Audio Review: 5/5 atoms

Special Features

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has the audio commentary with director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton and an isolated score track on the Ultra HD disc. The rest of the bonus features can be found on the HD Blu-ray disc:

Abu Dhabi

Rome

Venice

Freefall

Speed Flying

Train

Features Assessment

This release features many features that provide much information about making the film. The audio commentary with McQuarrie and Hamilton breaks down the scenes with their in-depth commentary. The special features on the Blu-ray are a series of behind-the-scenes featurettes at some of the film’s most essential sequences. Abu Dhabi explores the exotic location and its incredible airport. With Rome, it explores the film’s thrilling car chase through this historic city. The city of Venice has been filmed plenty of times in cinematic history. Venice looks at the scenes shot in this iconic city and how they tried to film it in unique ways. Freefall, Speed Flying, and Train explore the creation of the film’s thrilling climax (and the best part of the movie).

Special Features Review: 3.5/5 atoms

Overall, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is a middle-tier Mission: Impossible flick that isn’t on the same level as the other movies in the franchise. We’ll have to see whether Part Two will make Part One better, but we won’t find that out until 2025. Regardless, the video and audio presentations for the Ultra HD release are immaculate, and the bonus features are informative and comprehensive, too.

Overall Review: 4/5 atoms

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is now available in stores on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.

This Blu-ray was provided by Paramount Home Media Distribution for review purposes.