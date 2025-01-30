Jurassic Park x Noble Collection Gift Guide

Whether it’s the holiday season with family, a friend’s birthday, or just a day of being with someone you care about, a gift is a nice gesture that warms the heart. If they’re a Jurassic Park fan, there are many gifts to choose from. Luckily, The Noble Collection has collectibles and merch for fans of the franchise created by Michael Crichton.

The company specializes in high-quality fantasy collectibles such as Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings, and luckily for Jurassic Park fans, the items include bookmark sets, miniature displays, plush, and more. Here’s our list of Jurassic Park items to check out at The Noble Collection which is 65 million years in the making.

Jurassic Park Bookmark Set

Courtesy of The Noble Collection.

The Bookmark set includes four bookmarks of popular dinosaurs such as the triceratops, velociraptor, T-rex and dilophosaurus. Each bookmark is 3 inches tall and features hand-painted dinosaur sculpts. The set comes inside a collector box.

The Bookmark set is available at The Noble Collection and retails for $29.95.

Jurassic Park Dinosaur Tyrannosaurus Rex

Courtesy of The Noble Collection.

The iconic scene of the T-Rex roaring at the end of the Jurassic Park film by director Steven Spielberg has been captured in this miniature statue. The T-Rex can be removed from the base and is 7 inches tall.

The miniature display is available at The Noble Collection and retails for $35.

Jurassic Park Dinosaur Velociraptor

Courtesy of The Noble Collection

The velociraptors are deadly dinosaurs in the Jurassic Park franchise. One of the most memorable scenes in the 1993 film was the action scene set inside a kitchen where Lex and Tim were running away from the raptors. This display captures the two raptors searching for their meal with one on top of a kitchen table. It measures 7 inches tall.

The miniature display is available at The Noble Collection and retails for $35.

Jurassic Park Dinosaur Dilophosaurus

Jurassic Park Dinosaur Dilophosaurus. Courtesy of The Noble Collection

The dilophosaurus is another dinosaur featured in Jurassic Park with the ability to shoot venom (although there is no evidence of the real-life version having that ability). The display shows off the deadly dinosaur with its frills out and measures 7 inches tall.

The miniature display is available at The Noble Collection and retails for $35.

Jurassic Park Chess Set

Jurassic Park Chess Set. Courtesy of The Noble Collection

Jurassic Park fans who also love to play chess can look forward to the Jurassic Park Chess Set. The pieces include different types of dinosaurs including the T. rex as the King, velociraptors as the Knight, dilophosaurus as the Bishop, the Spinosaurus as the Queen, and the pteranodon as Pawns. The board is 18.5″ with stone and grass textures.

The chess set is available at The Noble Collection and retails for $49.