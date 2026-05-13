Deadhaus Sonata Preview: A Pale Beginning

Deadhaus Sonata is the first game from Apocalypse Studios, founded by the creator of Legacy of Kain and Eternal Darkness, Denis Dyack. Deadhaus Sonata releases soon into early access. However, it unfortunately feels like a game that’s too early, even for early access. In its current state, it’s an absolute mess to play. But, it does have potential as there is a foundation built that could lead to them having a solid game someday.

The visuals of Deadhaus Sonata looked like a clean version of an early 2000s game. Even though it is simplistic compared to a lot of modern games, including some other indie games, it still had a particular feel that looked good for the most part. The biggest visual drawback is the rain visuals where it felt there was too much and too dense. There was also an issue where the character creator would not work so at this point could not make any new characters or customize appearance.

Players control a vampire with a focus on combat, which unfortunately felt stiff and was not enjoyable. The main attacks felt clunky, plus the dodge didn’t feel responsive and was hard to execute. The most promising aspect of combat is the use of ability cards, which can be assigned to any ability slot. The abilities themselves did help the combat feel a little better, but much like the base combat, it still feels clunky. The mechanics presented could be refined in future updates to create a good combat system.

Another major frustration with the game is the lack of explanations for how to accomplish tasks or what to do next. Normally, having to figure out mechanics is fine, but with the game in an early state, the bugs make it frustrating to do so. One example was the main narrator repeating itself constantly when looking at the celestial clock or other menus. Sometimes the voice repeats over itself and causes a headache.

The Celestial Clock is one of the systems in the tutorial that took a little bit of time to figure out how it works. The game does not fully explain its function, but it has a lot of information presented with it, such as the current time and weather. The clock also shows a solar system of planets and current positions, which is used for puzzles.

After the tutorial, the game has a focus on limited exploration, where you pick an area to go to. There’s no direction on what to do other than roam around and defeat enemies. I could tell there are other areas to explore, but it does not say how to unlock those areas. At one point, there was an event to defeat enemies attacking a tower, which felt like an unwinnable situation because while defeating waves of enemies, they still destroyed the tower anyway. After finishing the final map, I had no idea what to do next, as the main objective only said to go back to the hub, leaving me with no other direction and nowhere new to go.

Overall, Deadhaus Sonata’s initial early access release is a disappointment as it feels like a game in alpha. What the small team of developers made has the potential to become a game worth playing, given more time. There is a foundation of puzzles in the exploration, along with aspects of combat, such as the abilities or finishers, that show there’s a solid idea that needs time to be worked on and fleshed out. Hopefully, the game is more fun with friends when figuring out what to do next. Despite the game starting in a rough state, it could make a comeback just like No Man’s Sky.