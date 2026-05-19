‘Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway’ Stars Caleb Yen and Kieran Walton on the Morally Grey World

Mobile Suit Gundam is the pioneer of the giant “real robot” subgenre that inspired Macross and Neon Genesis Evangelion. The sci-fi drama pits humanity against humanity and continues in Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway, which was released globally on Netflix in 2021. Fast forward to 2026, and fans are finally treated to the sequel, The Sorcery of Nymph Circe, which is now in U.S. theaters.

Voicing the English version of Hathaway is Caleb Yen (Metaphor: ReFantazio), the leader of MAFTY, who seeks to disrupt the Federation government. The character is very serious, who is the complete opposite of Yen.

“I like to play a character that’s so different from me,” the actor said. “So getting to be someone who thinks a lot more than I do and has a mission that he’s very dedicated to, but thinks about it instead of talking about it. Whereas I would just talk about it a lot. And what’s great about this movie or the trilogy, you’re not sure who to root for.”

Voicing Lane Aim, the young Gundam pilot on the Federation side, is Kieran Walton.

“That’s kind of real-life adjacent,” Walton said of the morally grey characters in the Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway films. “Sometimes it feels like you don’t know who to root for, and it really is important to sort through those matters on your own and really figure out where you’re passionate.”

About Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe

Synopsis: The year is U.C. 0105, twelve years after Char’s Rebellion. “MAFTY” has begun resisting the Federation government’s tyrannical rule by assassinating its ministers. Its leader is actually Hathaway Noa, the son of Bright Noa, who fought in the One Year War alongside Amuro Ray.

Haunted by past trauma, Hathaway is drawn to a mysterious girl named Gigi Andalucia, whose strange powers stir memories within him. While swayed by her cryptic words, he continues preparing for MAFTY’s mission — the attack on the Adelaide Conference. Kenneth Sleg of the Earth Federation Forces prepares a defense operation for the Adelaide Conference and a plan to eliminate MAFTY and is approached by Handley Yoxon of the Criminal Police Organization with a secret proposal.

As Hathaway and Kenneth pursue their respective goals, Gigi also sets off for Hong Kong to fulfill her own role.