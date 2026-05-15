Valorie Curry on Firecracker’s Crisis of Faith and Emotional Breakdown in The Boys

The Boys’ final season is almost over, and viewers are anticipating what’s going to happen in the finale episode. So far, there have been plenty of shocking moments. Spoiler alert ahead: This includes the fate of characters like Firecracker and Black Noir II.

Nerd Reactor had the chance to chat with Valorie Curry, who portrayed Firecracker, a member of The Seven who uses her show to manipulate the masses. She talks about fans’ reactions to her shocking episode.

“It’s been pleasantly surprising because it seems to have sparked a lot of conversation about the crisis of faith that [Firecracker] goes through,” Curry tells Nerd Reactor. “It’s such a humanizing story and a relatable sort of story for a lot of people. It’s meant so much to me to hear from people who saw themselves in that. I was so happy watching it to see that it doesn’t talk down to anybody. It’s not making fun of anybody. It’s not actually making a joke of people who are having a crisis of faith, leaving a high-control religion, or leaving a political perspective. That existential crisis is treated in a very empathetic way. And that’s why I think it has resonated with so many people.”

Season 5, Episode 5 features Firecracker manipulating the public again on TV, but this time, the viewers understand what she is going through. Will she throw her former pastor under the bus, or will she try to defend her past church?

“The tear thing is interesting,” she said. “Because other than this scene, almost every time she cries, she can turn the water works on like that. They’re crocodile tears, right? She knows how to use her instrument, and none of those tears are coming from some real place. It’s like she’s choking on what she has to say, and that’s the one way that it comes out. It comes through that crack in the mask. That scene was by far the most painful scene to shoot. It was excruciating, and I think the reason it’s so painful is that she hasn’t actually decided yet. She still hasn’t decided when the camera starts rolling, and you just watch her vomit up that lie, and she hates herself.”

The finale episode of The Boys airs on May 20, 2026.