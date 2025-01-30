Squid Game Season 3 Release Date Revealed, Plus First-Look Images

A lot of news is coming out of Netflix today, showcasing its 2025 slate of films, series, and games. These include Daniel Craig returning in the Knives Out film series Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery and Shondaland debuting the teaser for The Residence series. The biggest news of all is the announcement of the release date of Squid Game’s third and final season. The upcoming season will premiere on June 27, 2025. Additionally, first-look images have been released as we see the characters in the aftermath of the Season 2 finale.

Lee Jung-jae as Sung Gi-hun in Squid Game 3. Credit: Noh Ju-han / Netflix

The third season begins after the events of the second season, with Gi-hun, portrayed by Lee Jung-jae, feeling defeated. The Front Man, played by Lee Byung-hun, is scheming again, and the surviving players will have to continue the deadly games with each round feeling more dreadful than the next.

Squid Game 3. Park Sung-hoon as Cho Hyun-ju, Jo Yu-ri as Kim Jun-hee, Kang Ae-sim as Jang Geum-ja, Yang Dong-geun as Park Yong-sik. Credit: Noh Ju-han / Netflix

The second season of Squid Game was the third most-watched season on Netflix ever with 68 million views since its debut. It broke records for most views in a premiere week and was #1 in the Top 10 TV Series (Non-English) list across 92 countries.

Squid Game 3. Lee Byung-hun as Front man. Credit: Noh Ju-han / Netflix

About Squid Game

Season 3 Logline: The third and final season of Squid Game follows Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) after losing his best friend in the game and being driven to utter despair by The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who was hiding his true identity to infiltrate the game. Gi-hun persists with his goal to put an end to the game, while the Front Man continues onto his next move and the surviving players’ choices will lead to graver consequences with each round. The world eagerly awaits to see the grand finale written and directed by Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who has vowed to bring the epic story to its deserved closure. Can we hope for humanity in the cruelest of realities? Fans all over the world are counting the days until the final answer is revealed.

Squid Game Season 3 premieres June 27, 2025, on Netflix.

The series is written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk and executive produced by Kim Ji-yeon and Hwang Dong-hyuk. Firstman Studio is the production company.