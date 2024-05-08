Kevin Daniels on Not Another Church Movie: ‘We’re Back to Spoof Movies’

Scary Movie and Not Another Teen Movie have helped popularize parody films, and this week, moviegoers will get to catch a new comedy with Not Another Church Movie, a parody of the Tyler Perry films. The film was directed and written by Johnny Mack and stars Kevin Daniels (Frasier, Will Trent), Vivica A. Fox (Independence Day), Lamorne Morris (New Girl, Game Night), Tisha Campbell (Martin, House Party), Jasmine Guy (A Different World), Kyla Pratt (Dr. Dolittle), Mickey Rourke (Iron Man 2), and Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained).

Kevin Daniels leads the film, parodying Madea and Tyler Perry with Madude Hims and Taylor Pherry.

“I just love the idea that we are finally, after 10 to 15 some years, we’re back to spoof movies,” Daniels tells Nerd Reactor. “I hadn’t seen a spoof of black projects in such a long time. But the Wayans Brothers were doing so well, and they’re so funny. And I was just like, ‘Oh, this was really cool.’ I grew up watching the Madea movies, and I grew up watching Not Another Teen Movie and [Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood]. I knew all those movies, so I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I’d love to be part of this. Why not? It’d be great!'”

The actor talked about how Jamie Foxx wanted to play the role of God in the film.

“I think Johnny Mack, who is our writer/director, worked with Jamie Foxx for a while,” Daniels explained. “They’re really good friends. And he had this script, and he was like, ‘Hey, you’re friends with Queen Latifah. Can you get it to her because I really want her to play God?’ And James was like, ‘Well, let me read it.’ And he read it. He goes, ‘No, no, no, no, man. She’s way too busy for this. archipelago. I should play God.’ And it just kind of went from there.”

Daniels got the part thanks to the producer of the film.

“My agent… his mother is actually one of the producers of this movie,” Daniels said. “She knew my work, and she’s like, ‘Hey, you know who I think could do this? Kevin Daniels. Do you think he’d be interested?’ And they sent me a script, and I met with the directors on Zoom, and we took it from there. went down to Savannah; we made a little 10-day extravaganza.”

Not Another Church Movie Synopsis: Taylor Pherry is commanded by God to write a movie inspired by his crazy, dysfunctional family, but the Devil has his own devious plans in this hilarious spoof comedy.

Not Another Church Movie releases in theaterse on May 10, 2024.