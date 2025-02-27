Interview with an Immersive Theatre Designer, from Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser to a Small Puppet Theatre

Andry Crocker is an immersive theater designer who has worked on huge projects such as the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort and local projects like the Los Angeles Public Library. As one-half of Mister & Mischief, she has worked on bringing immersive experiences to people including 40 Watts from Nowhere, an interactive experience that transports guests into the ’90s as they run a pirate radio station.

In a regular stage show, guests would watch a performance and become passive viewers. With immersive theatre, guests become part of the show. Depending on the production, they can interact with actors, objects and the world around them. Los Angeles is home to immersive theatre productions thanks to Mister & Mischief, Delusion, and Creep LA.

Nerd Reactor had the chance to chat with Crocker, who is working as the creative facilitator at the Bob Baker Marionette Theatre in Los Angeles. She discusses her experiences working with Disney at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser including the challenges of blending experiential design with a beloved IP. Her goal is to create immersive, inclusive, and accessible experiences for all.

On Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser:

“So they knew what they were getting into, which is shenanigans,” Crocker tells Nerd Reactor about why Disney hired her. “I like to make shenanigans happen. So I knew that my expertise would probably be best used in those I like to call it like a passing of the baton between scripted and unscripted materials. And helping those actors be able to connect with the guests in authentic, real ways that both supported the structure of the show that needed to happen, but also created this never-before, never again, moments in real-time with real guests, which is really hard when there is a lot of facts about the galaxy. And not everyone has the same knowledge base. You don’t want to break the galaxy.”

On Bob Baker Marionette Theater:

“Bob Baker Marionette Theater has done it before, but in this theme park setting, it was really exciting,” she said. “And so that’s how that relationship formed. It was taking the puppets out of the theater and into the world, which they’ve done, but this was its own unique thing. And then when they were looking to develop this connective tissue for this new show. They thought that I might be a good fit, and I’m so thrilled.”

To learn more about Mister & Mischief, please visit the site. Visit the website for more information on Bob Baker Marionette Theater.