Ado, Atarashii Gakko! and Yoasobi Co-Headling Matsuri ’25 Japanese Music Experience Los Angeles

Ado, Atarashii Gakko! and Yoasobi are unique and eccentric Japanese musicians who are contributing to bringing the excitement of J-pop worldwide. Fans are in for a treat because these musical acts will be co-headlining at the Matsuri ’25 Japanese Music Experience Los Angeles in March.

The concert is brought to you by CEIPA, Japan’s music industry organization, marking the company’s first-ever concert event. Matsuri ’25 Japanese Music Experience Los Angeles will be held at the Peacock Theater on March 16, 2025.

Fans who purchase tickets will help with the L.A. wildfires, with a portion of ticket sales aiding those affected thanks to MusiCares. Tickets are available here.

CEIPA is focused on bridging the gap between Japanese musicians and U.S. audiences and has partnered with Goldenvoice/AEG, the Peacock owner/promoter.

Atarashii Gakko! is known as the “Youth Representative of Japan” and has been a musical guest on the Jimmy Kimmel show. Check out their crazy music video, “Tokyo Calling,” below, which is heavily inspired by Kaiju films.

Ado is a 22-year-old artist whose music has been featured in Spy X Family and One Piece. Her concerts are unique as she performs without a spotlight on stage, a spectacle where audiences can only see her silhouette.

Yoasobi is a duo featuring composer Ayase and vocalist Ikura. Their debut song, “Yoru ni Kakeru (Into the Night), was released in November 2019 and became the first song in Japan’s history to reach 1.1 billion streams. Another J-pop record includes “Idol,” which made it to Apple Music’s Top 100: Global and Billboard Global (excluding U.S.).

“One of CEIPA’s core missions since its establishment has been to promote Japanese music and culture to the world. Los Angeles, a city where diverse cultures converge and the global entertainment industry thrives, serves as the perfect stage for our first-ever live event. Being able to launch this initiative here holds immense significance for us. Furthermore, in keeping with the Japanese cultural spirit of valuing community connections, we see it as our mission to support those affected by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles through this event. We sincerely hope that this event will serve as a catalyst for new exchanges and deeper understanding between Japanese and American artists, creators, and fans through the power of music.” – Taro Kumabe, Executive Director at CEIPA