Insidious’ Ghosts and Demons Head to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood and Orlando

The Insidious franchise is headed to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights with a new haunted house, Insidious: The Further. Adventurers will experience a paranormal dimension filled with tortured souls and demonic entities when Halloween Horror Nights begins on Friday, August 30 at Universal Orlando Resort and Thursday, September 5 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The film follows the Lamberts, a family trying to survive evil supernatural forces as their son is possessed by a demonic entity. The haunted house will follow the Lamberts as they are transported into “The Further,” the ethereal location where ghosts and demons reside in.

“Insidious: The Further” Brings a Terrifying Realm of Darkness to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in an All-New Haunted House Inspired by the Hit Supernatural Horror Insidious Film Franchise

Insidious: The Further will feature the iconic red door and creepy figures including The Red-Faced Demon, the grim KeyFace, Bride in Black, and the Man Who Can’t Breathe. The maze will have guests go from red door to red door as they must escape from the evil creatures.

Tickets are now available to purchase at https://www.halloweenhorrornights.com/.