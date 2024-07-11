Alien: Romulus To Feature IMAX’s exclusive 1.90 Expanded Aspect Ratio, Tickets Now on Sale

Alien: Romulus is the highly anticipated film that looks to bring back the claustrophobic feeling and horror of the Alien universe as seen in the first Alien film from director Ridley Scott. To experience the film on the biggest screens, tickets for Alien: Romulus are now available to purchase at IMAX theaters when the movie releases on August 16.

Alien: Romulus will feature IMAX’s exclusive 1.90 Expanded Aspect Ratio (EAR) throughout the film, giving audiences up to 26% more picture that are only available in IMAX.

Tickets are now on sale. For more info, visit https://www.imax.com/movie/alien-romulus.

About Alien: Romulus

Synopsis: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

The film is directed and co-written by Fede Alvarez and co-written by Rodo Sayagues.

The film stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu.

Alien: Romulus hits theaters on August 16, 2024.