Taking Back Sunday to Perform at LA’s The Greek Theatre to Celebrate Recent Album ‘152’

Listening to Taking Back Sunday’s “Cute Without the E (Cut from the Team)” transports me back to the past, especially with the music video that takes a cue from Fight Club. I’m ecstatic about the rock band continuing to churn out new music and currently touring to promote their recent album, 152.

Los Angeles residence, Taking Back Sunday is headed to The Greek Theatre on Wednesday, August 21, and they’ll be joined by special guests Citizen. Their album 152 was released late last fall and is the debut for Fantasy Records. The album is a little over 30 minutes and shows how the band is pushing their boundaries and growing.

You can stream the record here: https://open.spotify.com/album/00lrMqGJScSgTrwT6WEL4N?si=kxFNhr5rSyO-EDh_ASNtjg

Taking Back Sunday at The Greek Theatre

WHO: Taking Back Sunday

WHERE: Greek Theatre | 2700 N Vermont Avenue | Los Angeles, CA

WHEN: Wednesday, August 21st | Doors: 6:15pm

Tickets available at https://www.axs.com/events/540432/taking-back-sunday-tickets | $19+ | All Ages

The band is currently touring for their spring/summer 2024 North American headline tour, which started on May 19th and ends on August 17th with locations like Dallas, Portland, Cleveland, Orlando, Boston, and New York. For info and tickets to the tour, visit www.takingbacksunday.com.

The band members from Taking Back Sunday include John Nolan (lead guitar, piano, vocals), Adam Lazzara (lead vocals), Shaun Cooper (bass) and Mark O’Connell (drums).

Upcoming Tour Dates: