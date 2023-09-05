Watch ‘In the Land Of Saints and Sinners’ First Trailer Starring Liam Neeson

In the Land of Saints and Sinners stars Liam Neeson and will be having its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival tomorrow. The first trailer has been released today, and the crime thriller marks Neeson’s second time teaming up with Robert Lorenz, with 2019’s The Marksman as their first collaboration.

Joining Neeson (Batman Begins, Taken) are Kerry Condon (Better Call Saul, The Banshees of Inisherin), Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones, Batman Begins), Colm Meaney (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Con Air) and Ciarán Hinds (Belfast, Game of Thrones, Justice League). The film is produced by Bonnie Timmerman, Geraldine Hughes, Terry Loane, Philip Lee and Markus Barmettler.

Here’s the film’s synopsis:

Ireland, 1970s. Eager to leave his dark past behind, Finbar Murphy (Liam Neeson) leads a quiet life in the remote coastal town of Glen Colm Cille, far from the political violence that grips the rest of the country. When a menacing crew of terrorists arrive, led by a ruthless woman named Doireann (Kerry Condon), Finbar soon discovers that one of them has been abusing a local young girl. Drawn into an increasingly vicious game of cat and mouse, Finbar must choose between exposing his secret identity or defending his friends and neighbors.

The film is written by Mark Michael McNally and Terry Loane.