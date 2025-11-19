Here Is Your Very Own Ultimate Plasma Blast Toothless from How to Train Your Dragon

How to Train Your Dragon is a beloved animated franchise that has recently spawned the live-action film starring Mason Thames, Niko Parker and Gerard Butler. The 2025 film has grossed over $636 million at the worldwide box office, and fans can currently watch the film on the Peacock streaming service. If you can’t get enough of the franchise and want a Toothless of your very own, Spin Master has the Ultimate Plasma Blast Toothless.

It’s a movie-accurate toy that features Toothless’ plasma blast action and giant wings and a long tail.

Credit: Nerd Reactor

The toy is easy to assemble. Open the packaging, remove the twist ties, and snap the wings and tail to the body. Once that is done, you push a button on his back to have him open his mouth, with sound effects and lights coming out of it. There is an on and off button, so make sure it’s on and the battery has juice.