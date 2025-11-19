Kevin McNally on Pirates of the Caribbean, Recording Wingfeather Saga S4, Building Iconic Characters

The Wingfeather Saga Season 3 is now streaming on Angel, and so far in Season 3, the Igiby family has been dealing with separation. Nia Igiby is worried about the well-being of her kids, but luckily, with the help of her father, Podo Helmer, their mission to unite the family gets closer.

The family has been on an adventure since the first season, and there have been many revelations, including the kids finding out their true history as a royal family.

“Well, the hope is that we’ll get through it all,” McNally tells Nerd Reactor. “And the caution is, I want to look after my family. It’s very family-oriented. And actually, we’re sort of in the middle of recording Season 4 now. So there’s even more great stuff to come. But I’m very much looking forward to seeing Season 3. I think it’s wonderful that the show has managed to take off after the first season, and that people are interested in watching it. It’s very, very exciting. And I love playing Podo.”

McNally is known for portraying Gibbs in the Pirates of the Caribbean films. He explicitly told the team that he wanted Podo to be different from Gibbs as much as possible.

“In the Wingfeather world, it’s a fantasy world,” the actor said. “I don’t fight demons in Pirates of the Caribbean, but I do get to fight a few in this. So it’s very much a fantasy world in which Podo is trying to help protect the family from supernatural powers, really. So that’s enough of a difference for me to be able to go, “Very good. I’m ready to do this.”

The actor recalls a memory during the production of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

“I only realized I’d been on the rides in Pirates when I started filming and phoned my daughter,” he said. “I said, ‘All this seems terribly familiar.’ And she said, ‘Yeah, you took me on the ride in 1999.’ So that was interesting. And of course, when [Wingfeather Saga] came up, I have played a few pirates in my time. I just wanted to make this different enough. But I thought that, as I mentioned before, the supernatural element was very different. And also the family element is very different. Looking after my kids and my daughter and my grandchildren is very opposed to what we’re slowly going to learn about his background without giving anything away.”

About Wingfeather Saga

J. Chris Wall serves as the showrunner, with the series based on the books by Andrew Peterson.

It stars David Oyelowo, Tantoo Cardinal, Henry Witcher, Jodi Benson, Kevin McNally, Alkaio Thiele, and Matthew Rhys.

Synopsis: The Largest Crowdfunded Animated Family Series in history, The Wingfeather Saga is based on the best-selling novels by singer-songwriter and novelist Andrew Peterson with over 1 million copies sold. Distributed by Angel Studios, The Wingfeather Saga chronicles the adventures and transformations of the Igiby family as they discover secrets of their family history, flee the evil Fangs of Dang, seek their place in the world, and make a stand against the mysterious ruler, Gnag the Nameless. They will need their special gifts and all the love of their noble mother and ex-pirate grandfather to survive the venomous Fangs, sea dragons, flabbits, and (gulp) toothy cows!

In the highly-anticipated third season, titled The Ice Prairies, the story continues from the book “North! Or Be Eaten” where the Wingfeather family flee toward the Northern Ice Prairies to escape the Fangs of Dang. Separated from Dugtown, the Igiby family faces their greatest challenges yet. As they endure loss and hardship, they must rely on courage and faith to press on. With new dangers emerging and the threat of darkness growing, their journey will test them like never before. Hope must be their guiding light as they fight to reunite and stand against the forces that seek to tear them apart.