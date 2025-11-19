The Nightmare Before Christmas Gets Its Own Soap Thanks to Dr. Squatch

It’s that time of year again when Halloween ends and Christmas is on the horizon (along with the arrival of Mariah Carey). One movie that best represents both days is The Nightmare Before Christmas, the classic stop-motion animated tale following Jack Skellington. Dr. Squatch, known for its men’s natural soap, has partnered with Disney to bring us The Nightmare Before Christmas limited-edition bar soap. There’s the Oogie Boogie’s Brew and Skellington’s Suds, both with different but lovely scents.

Each has its own description, with Oogie Boogie’s Brew featuring wormwood extract and pumice. It has medium grit, and the smell is described as snake & spider strew. (In reality, it has a nice smell.) Skellington’s Suds is described to contain bone flower extract with a light grit texture. Its smell is described as master of fright, but once again, it smells pleasant.

Dr. Squatch’s The Nightmare Before Christmas bar soap is available at the Dr. Squatch online store and retails for $32 for a 4-pack.