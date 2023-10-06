Your Guide to Angel of Light, a Walkthrough Horror Experience in Los Angeles

The Halloween season is here, and there are many ways to celebrate the time of scares and haunts in Southern California including Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights, Knott’s Scary Farm, Delusion, 17th Door, and many more. Fever has teamed up with ODEON to offer something different with Angel of Light, a new haunting theatrical immersive experience located at Los Angeles Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles. It is now running until October 31, 2023.

Angel of Light is produced by ODEON, an immersive experience and technology company with Chris Anastas and Mark Binder as the creators of the original storyline and Buck Mason as the producer. The experience serves as a prequel to the upcoming film, Hex, which is set for release in 2025 and will be part of an anthology from Parma Pictures.

The Los Angeles Theatre is a wonderful venue for Angel of Light since the story is set in 1935’s Old Hollywood. The experience features a traditional haunted maze, live performances and elaborate sets, and the experience lasts for 60 minutes, maybe more if you want to explore some more. It also features Dolby Atmos sound, projection mapping, shifting light and music, and power strobe lights.

Parking and Entrance

Since Angel of Light is held at the Los Angeles Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles, parking will be hit and miss depending on the time you arrive. There are parking lots all around with different rates and on-street metered parking.

Once you arrive at the location, you’ll see the Angel of Light marquee, and on the left side of the entrance is a big video projection giving viewers a taste of things to come. When buying your tickets at Fever.com, you’ll get to choose a time slot. Once you’re at the entrance, there should be different lines with signs letting you know where to line up.

If you want to experience Angel of Light without spoilers, please do not read any further.

The Story

Here’s the synopsis for the show to set up the world of Angel of Light:

“In Angel of Light, the story unfolds in the early nineteenth century when a hexed girl, Rota Krisha, plagues a small rural village. The villagers turn to Father Nicolai, a priest known for his ‘spiritual sound healing,’ who discovers that specific structures elicit a binaural effect when singing or chanting is performed within them. Hoping to summon an angel to counter the evil presence, the villagers bring Rota into the ancient catacombs for a special ceremony. However, it takes a dark turn when Satan himself is unleashed, wreaking havoc among those present. The events unfold in a cataclysm of horror and chaos, but Rota Krisha manages to escape to America, where her life remains uneventful. That is until she marries a sound engineer in Los Angeles…”

The Lobby

When you enter the theatre, you’ll be walking into the lobby with creepy figures in robes standing and sitting all around you. I felt like I was already transported into the past thanks to the Los Angeles Theatre design and the performers’ outfits fitting the era.

As the dozens in your group gather inside, performers portraying ghosts will descend from the main stairs, acting in peculiar manners. It’s a pre-show to set up the mood for the rest of the night, and once that’s done, you will go through the entrance on the right and down the stairs into the darkness as you cross paths with other ghostly performers.

The Maze

The next destination is the haunted maze with scare actors. The entrance had religious figures with blood coming down their eyes and ears. The rest of the maze has twists and turns and other performers roam around trying to scare you.

The Lounge

When you’re finished with the maze, you’ll go downstairs again towards the lounge area featuring disturbed ghosts who seem to be stuck in a loop. They do interact with you, but it’s very limited and they are mostly just background aesthetics for the world of Angel of Light. Don’t expect the same kind of interactions as other immersive horror shows like Delusion and Creep LA.

You’ll then be venturing into the lounge area where you can take your time to relax or explore other rooms. If you want drinks, there are bars. There are phone booths where you can see if there’s a creepy phone call, the nursery room, the room of mirrors, and the fancy restroom.

The Final Show

The entrance to the final performance can be a bit tricky since it’s a nondescript door near the passageway that leads to the nursery room and the room of mirrors. You’ll see someone working the door who’ll help you out. Inside is a queue line for the next showing. The queue line leads to another maze including a hallway with different rooms. One room had a door ajar, and in the dark, you could hear the sound of a baby crying. This definitely gave me scary vibes from Silent Hill’s PT, a video game project from Hideo Kojima.

The maze will take you all the way around the theater and into the lobby of the auditorium where you’ll wait to be seated. The auditorium has spooky mannequins covered in robes on the side, and as guests sit down and wait for the show to begin, robed performers in freaky masks roam around in the dark.

The actual show features a performer as Rota Krisha singing to the crowd with backup dancers complementing the atmosphere. It was a very abstract performance with interpretive dancing, and the dancers were talented with their flexibility and agile moves.

Final Reaction

Angel of Light is a horror experience featuring horror mazes, a live show, and creepy rooms, and the Los Angeles Theatre is a perfect location for the 1930s setting. The whole experience is very abstract and surreal, which can turn off those who aren’t into the whole arthouse style of storytelling. However, if you have read the synopsis, that should give you a better understanding of the different events that take place in Angel of Light.

You can get tickets to Angel of Light at Fever.com.