Minecraft Premium Replicas Headed to New York Comic Con 2023

Minecraft is one of the most popular video games in the world, and there is plenty of merchandise to excite fans including toys and apparel. Today, The Noble Collection has announced that it will be showcasing its exclusive on-sale Minecraft collection at New York Comic Con (Booth #1061).

The Noble Collection is a shopping destination featuring premium collectibles from fandoms like DC, Jurassic Park, Star Trek, Avatar, Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings and more. Minecraft marks the company’s first foray into the video game realm, and the collection will also be available on The Noble Collection website and select retailers on October 14, 2023.

The Minecraft Collector Replicas from The Noble Collection will feature different textures and finishes to emulate the blocky, pixelated style of the sandbox game.

Diamond Sword Collector Replica

Courtesy of The Noble Collection

The 20″ by 10″ collector piece has an MSRP of $69.99 and is equipped with a display stand with hanging or sitting options. It features a unique mix of textures, combining cast iron and faux leather to mimic real-world textures. This item is currently only available for pre-order at NYCC.

Minecraft Chess Set

Courtesy of The Noble Collection

The Minecraft Chess Set (MSRP: $59.99) is a 32-piece set with pieces mimicking real-world textures (Obsidian, Marble, Wood, Metal, Emerald + Redstone).

Torch Collector Replica

Courtesy of The Noble Collection

The Torch Collector Replica (MSRP: $39.99) is a touch-activated LED flickering flame. It mimics real-world textures (wood + coal) via the Minecraft pixel aesthetic.

Redstone Ore / Diamond Ore

Courtesy of The Noble Collection

The Redstone Ore (MSRP: $34.99) and Diamond Ore (MSRP: $34.99) have touch sensitivity with two illuminations (on or illuminating glow). It features a mix of textures to mimic real-world textures (rock + crystal).

Illuminating Potion Bottle

The Illuminating Potion Bottle (MSRP: $39.99) is can change color (Night Vision, Healing, Fire Resistance, Poison and Regeneration) and features a mix of textures to mimic real-world textures (frosted glass + cork).

New York Comic Con will be held at the Javits Convention Center on October 12-15, 2023.