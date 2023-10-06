Test Your Skills with Squid Game Experience in Real Life in December

Squid Game became a phenomenon when it debuted on Netflix. The story follows contestants competing in a series of deadly games inspired by children’s games, and the winner takes the glory and the prize money. A second season is coming soon, and before that, a competition show is coming out this year. However, if you want to try your hand at competing in the games featured in Squid Game, you’ll soon get the chance. (Don’t worry, it won’t be deadly.) Netflix is bringing the show to life with an upcoming immersive experience, Squid Game: The Trials.

Squid Game: The Trials will open on December 6 in Los Angeles, and fans will be transported into the world and compete in the real-life competition in a series of challenges.

If you want to be the first to get a chance to grab tickets before anyone else, join the waitlist here. Sales will be available to the general public on Wednesday, October 11 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets are limited and are only available to purchase online at squidgamethetrials.com starting at $39.

The immersive experience will feature cutting-edge technology where fans can meet the Front Man and compete in escalating challenges while earning points.

After competing in the games, you can relax and hang out at the Night Market featuring Korean and international food items with beverages curated by Chef Katianna Hong, the co-owner of the Modern-Korean restaurant Yangban. Photo opportunities and merchandise will be available at the store including exclusive Squid Game collectibles and games.

Squid Game: The Trials is part of many experiences from Netflix including the previous Netflix Bites, The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience, Stranger Things: The Experience, and Money Heist: The Experience. It will be having a limited-time run in Los Angeles at 7800 Beverly Blvd with operating days from Wednesdays to Sundays.