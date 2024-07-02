Game of Thrones’ Joffrey Actor Jack Gleeson to Join Sandman Season 2

Netflix has announced new cast members joining the second season of Netflix’s The Sandman. One notable actor is Jack Gleeson, who is known as King Joffrey in HBO’s Game of Thrones, considered to be the most hated character in the series. In Sandman Season 2, he will be portraying… you guessed it… a villain.

It would seem that the actor is okay with playing a villain again after portraying the vile Joffrey in Game of Thrones. Gleeson is Puck, a hobgoblin character from the comics based on the English mythological fairy/sprite/jester known for being mischievous and dangerous.

Other newcomers for Season 2 include Ann Skelly (The Nevers), Clive Russell (Game of Thrones), Douglas Booth (Jupiter Ascending), Freddie Fox (The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare), Indya Moore (Moon Girl and Devi Dinosaur), Laurence O’Fuarain (The Witcher: Blood Origin), Ruairi O’Connor (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It), and Steve Coogan (Despicable Me franchise).

In the series, Gleeson’s Puck is described as a “malevolent hobgoblin who serves as the royal jester to King Auberon of Faerie. Puck is fascinated by mortals and enjoys nothing more than making sport of them for his own amusement.”

Fox is the god of chaos, Loki, and is described as “a charming, seductive shapeshifter. The smartest and most dangerous person in any room, Loki is utterly irresistible and never to be trusted.”

O’Connor portrays Orpheus, a child of Dream and the muse, Calliope. Orpheus is “an idealistic, romantic, young man – and very much his father’s son – until tragedy strikes and reveals to him the true nature of love.” O’Fuarain is the storm god, Thor, who brandishes the hammer Mjollnir. He is described as “brusque, rude, and driven entirely by his appetites – for food and drink, for battle, and for sex.”

Russell is Odin, Loki’s blood brother and Thor’s father. Odin is a “longtime ally of Dream’s, but finds himself driven to desperate extremes in his efforts to stave off Ragnarök.” Moore has been cast as Wanda, a “professional driver and security agent for an exclusive travel firm. Wanda proves herself to be an indispensable guide on an Endless road trip to the waking world.” Coogan is doing a voiceover role as the voice of Barnabas, the “canine companion of the Endless’s prodigal brother. Barnabas is loyal and loving, but an outspoken cynic. He’s man’s best friend and man’s sharpest critic.”

Skelly and Booth are Nuala and Cluracan, respectively, and they are “royal emissaries from the court of Faerie. Nuala and Cluracan are siblings who are opposites in every way. Nuala is responsible, empathetic, and principled. Cluracan is an impulsive rogue who lives for pleasure. They disagree about everything, except their devotion to one another.”

Returning Cast Members

The Sandman Season 2 returning cast members are Tom Sturridge, Kirby, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Stephen Fry, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Vanesu Samunyai, and Razane Jammal. Season 2 has more newcomers including Esmé Creed-Miles as Delirium, Adrian Lesteras as Destiny, and Barry Sloane as The Prodigal, aka Destruction.

The Sandman Season 2 will be released on Netflix. The release date will be revealed soon.

Featured image: Jack Gleeson in BBC’s The Famous Five and The Sandman Key Art.