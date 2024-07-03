Infinity Awaits: The Epic Conclusion of Demon Slayer Comes to Theaters

Crunchyroll announced that it will release the highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle exclusively in theaters worldwide as a trilogy of films. This announcement follows the thrilling final episode of the Hashira Training arc that premiered over the weekend.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will distribute this trio of films globally, except for select Asian territories, including Japan. Although Crunchyroll has not yet disclosed release dates, this three-part cinematic experience represents the final arc and culmination of the beloved, award-winning anime Shonen series.

Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll, expressed his delight in being part of the phenomenal franchise. “Demon Slayer has been a phenomenal franchise, and we at Crunchyroll are delighted to have been a part of it from the beginning,” said Purini. “Crunchyroll is thrilled to bring this trilogy of films to fans on the big screen. It promises to be one of the truly epic and consequential pop cultural events of our time when it hits theaters.”

The Legacy of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotoge, published under SHUEISHA’s JUMP COMICS, the series consists of 23 volumes and boasts over 150 million copies in circulation. Since its debut in 2018, the franchise has captivated millions of fans worldwide. The story begins with Tanjiro Kamado, a boy who discovers that a demon has slaughtered his family. Determined to avenge his family and restore his sister Nezuko, a demon transformed into one of their own, Tanjiro joins the Demon Slayer Corps.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first premiered in April 2019 with the Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc, followed by the blockbuster feature film Mugen Train in October 2020. Subsequently, the TV series Mugen Train Arc and Entertainment District Arc aired from 2021 through 2022. In 2023, the Swordsmith Village Arc debuted on Crunchyroll, following the theatrical release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village. In 2024, the Hashira Training Arc premiered after the release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To Hashira Training.

Crunchyroll will release the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy in theaters at an unreleased date. In the meantime, fans can stream the entire series on Crunchyroll.