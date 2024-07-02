Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 1 Trailer Teases Terry Silver, John Kreese Aftermath and Future of Miyago-Do

Cobra Kai Season 5 has got to be one of the best seasons in the series with Terry Silver in control of Cobra Kai and expanding it across the San Fernando Valley and returning characters like Mike Barnes, known as “Karate’s Bad Boy” in The Karate Kid Part III. With Silver arrested and John Kreese escaping from prison, the threat still looms for Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso as they try to team up once again. Now everything has been leading up to the sixth and final season, and this week, the official trailer has dropped for Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 1.

The sixth and final season is going to be huge with 15 episodes spread across three parts.

Part 1 premieres July 18, 2024 with the first five episodes.

Part 2 premieres November 28, 2024.

The Finale Event comes in 2025.

Also, if you want to watch Cobra Kai on the big screen with other fans, Netflix and Street Food Cinema are hosting a special fan event on July 17th at Griffith Park in Los Angeles. More info here.

Cobra Kai. Martin Kove as John Kreese in Cobra Kai. Cr. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix © 2024

About Cobra Kai

Part 1 Synopsis: With Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate.

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Studios along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers.

The series stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, and Oona O’Brien.

The first five seasons of Cobra Kai are now streaming on http://www.netflix.com/CobraKai.