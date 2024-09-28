FX Held an Immersive Dinner Experience to Celebrate Grotesquerie, Ryan Murphy’s New Horror Series

Grotesquerie is a new horror series from executive producer Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, Glee) and stars Niecy Nash-Beets, Courtney B. Vance, Micaela Diamond and Travis Kelce. The series follows Detective Lois Tryon and Sister Megan on a case involving heinous crimes that will affect both their community and their personal lives.

The series debuted the first two episodes this week on September 25th, with a new episode(s) weekly.

FX’s Grotesquerie hosted an immersive dining event, The Feast, in Los Angeles this month to promote the new horror drama. The exclusive experience featured a tasting menu prepared by award-winning chef Tim Hollingsworth.

The introduction to the experience was an escape room set in a detective’s office. Once we escaped the room, we were escorted by two ladies in meat dresses to the dining room. The dining room was decked out with decor inspired by the show including a creepy mirror, stained-glass window, and long, elegant dinner tables.

The event had creepy-looking utensils for eating and the 4-course meal included:

Course 1: Roasted Split Marrow Bone with Roasted Mushroom and Sherry Luge.

Course 2: The Holy Trinity with Corn Agnolotti

Course 3: Slow Braised Beef Short Rib with Potato Horseradish and Beet Jus

Course 4: Chocolate Brownie with Salted Caramel Ice Cream and Blood Orange Salted Caramel Drizzle

FX’s Grotesquerie Premieres September 25 at 10 PM on FX, streaming next day on Hulu.

About FX’s Grotesquerie

In Ryan Murphy’s 10-episode drama series Grotesquerie for FX, a series of heinous crimes have unsettled a small community. “Detective Lois Tryon” feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone—or something—is taunting her. At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care and her own inner demons. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of “Sister Megan,” a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian. Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.

The series stars Niecy Nash-Betts as “Detective Lois Tryon,” Courtney B. Vance as “Marshall Tryon,” Lesley Manville as “Nurse Redd,” Micaela Diamond as “Sister Megan,” Nicholas Alexander Chavez as “Father Charlie,” Raven Goodwin as “Merritt Tryon” and Travis Kelce.

Written and created by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken, Grotesquerie is directed by Max Winkler, Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall and Elegance Bratton. The show is executive produced by Murphy, Woodall, Baitz, Baken, Winkler, Nash-Betts, Vance, Peter Liguori, Nissa Diederich, Eric Kovtun and Scott Robertson. It is produced by 20th Television.