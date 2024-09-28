Devara: Part 1 Review (Beyond Fest at American Cinematheque) – A Grand Tale of Justice and Fury

N.T. Rama Rao Jr. (NTR) became part of the cultural zeitgeist thanks to RRR‘s global success. His fan base has expanded beyond South Asian audiences, with his portrayal of Komaram Bheem drawing international acclaim. Since then, NTR aims to continue that momentum with his next film, Devara: Part 1. Much like RRR, Devara is an epic action drama that blends traditional Bollywood grandeur with modern cinematic thrills.

The action sequences in Devara are undeniably one of the movie’s major strengths. When we first see Devara, it’s clear that this film has some bonkers set pieces that are also high-octane and well-choreographed. NTR’s physicality and intense performance take these action set pieces to the next level, and the cinematography amplifies every punch, kick, slash, and explosion.

However, Devara offers a surprisingly intricate narrative alongside the thrilling action. The themes of justice, loyalty, and vengeance are prominent, and the way Koratala Siva weaves them together creates an engaging if occasionally convoluted, plot. All in all, it feels like a mafia film with its faction power struggles.

When it comes to pacing, Devara follows its own beat. If you’re unfamiliar with Indian cinema, the movie might be jarring. Sometimes, the movie pauses from the main narrative to include emotional subplots or musical interludes. The editing is not streamlined by any means. However, for fans of Indian cinema, this genre-blending approach is par for the course, offering a mix of tones that breaks up the tension and brings a variety of entertainment to the masses.

Devara: Part 1 delivers a thrilling experience with stellar action sequences and a captivating, sprawling story.

The cast, particularly NTR, deserves high praise. NTR delivers a fantastic performance in a dual role, bringing depth and nuance to both characters. His ability to easily switch between intense action scenes to emotionally charged moments to being a comedian showcases his versatility as an actor. Saif Ali Khan brings an equally formidable presence to the screen as Bhaira. Janhvi Kapoor also delivers a solid performance as well. However, her role could have been fleshed out more.

One of the things that glues everything together is Anirudh Ravichander’s score. The music is grand and immersive and perfectly complements the film’s scale. From the quieter melodic moments to the epic EDM-fused action sequences, his use of traditional instruments and modern sound design enhances every scene.

Overall, Devara: Part 1 is an exciting Bollywood action-drama with larger-than-life action sequences and a sprawling story. The film’s genre-blending style offers a unique viewing experience. However, the pacing may feel uneven for those used to more straightforward storytelling. NTR delivers a standout performance, supported by actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, which adds emotional depth to the film. Koratala Siva’s direction and Anirudh Ravichander’s score make Devara: Part 1 a film worth watching, especially for those looking for something different from typical Hollywood blockbusters.

Rating: 4/5 atoms

Devara: Part 1 is now playing in theaters.