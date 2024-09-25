Violet and Madeleine McGraw on Working Together for the First Time in The Curse of the Necklace

Violet and Madeleine McGraw are sisters who have starred in M3GAN and The Black Phone, respectively. In the horror film The Curse of the Necklace, the two young actors finally get to work together. The film is set in the 1960s when a father tries to win back the affection of his wife with a necklace. However, it turns out the item is cursed.

“Our goal for 2024 was to literally work with each other,” Madeleine McGraw tells Nerd Reactor during the red carpet premiere of The Curse of the Necklace. “We said this back in an interview in like January. I did not think this was going to happen. The fact that it did is incredible. I’m so, so grateful, and I hope I get to work with her more.”

“I really hope I get to work with you again,” Violet looks at Madeleine. “It was lovely getting to work with my sister for the first time.”

“The family goes through a crisis,” Director Juan Pablo Arias Muñoz said. “Their marriage just broke up, and the mother and two daughters start trying to figure out how to move on and create a new normal for them. That’s why the father gives the mom a necklace to try to win her back, but he doesn’t know that the necklace is cursed. Basically, it’s a story about a family, a story about three women trying to find their way into this new sort of family they need to be. That’s what’s at the heart of the film.”

About The Curse of the Necklace

Synopsis: The Davis family is going through some tough times in 1960: Laura and Frank have separated because after years of Frank’s unpredictable alcohol-infused temper, Laura has taken action and thrown him out of the house. She has gone back to work as a nurse which her 11-year-old Ellen and 16-year-old Judy, don’t like any more than their dad does. To try to get Laura back, Frank gives her a beautiful antique necklace he finds in an old 1938 evidence bag at the station, and though Laura doesn’t want to be “bought,” Frank leaves the necklace at the house where Laura and the girls live. Unfortunately, the necklace is a conduit for the tormented soul of an evil boy from long ago, and Laura and her daughters find themselves in terrible danger from a little boy who no longer exists.

The film is written by John Ducey and directed by Juan Pablo Arias Muñoz. It stars Violet McGraw (M3GAN), Madeleine McGraw (The Black Phone), Henry Thomas (The Haunting of Hill House, ET), Sarah Lind (A Wounded Fawn), Jacob Moran (The Black Phone), and Roma Maffia (Holes).

The Curse of the Necklace comes to theaters on September 27, 2024.