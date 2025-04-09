Funko Celebrates Easter with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Stitch Pop! Figures

Funko is celebrating Easter Sunday this year with new Funko Pop! figures for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Stitch from Lilo & Stitch.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collectors will have an “eggcellent” time with the Easter-themed Leonardo and Michaelangelo Pop! figures complete with bunny ears and Easter eggs.

Leonardo can be seen smiling, wearing a pink bow tie and bunny ears, and holding a purple egg with his left hand.

Michelangelo is happy with a basket full of eggs on his right hand and a blue egg on his left.

Fans of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will have the upcoming animated sequel to look forward to with the introduction of the Shredder. Jeff Rowe will return as the director, with co-directors Kyler Spears and Yashar Kassai joining. The sequel is scheduled for release on October 9, 2026.

Stitch

In the world of Lilo & Stitch, Sitch is looking adorable with his bunny ears and polka dot bow tie. The timing is fitting with the upcoming release of the live-action Lilo & Stitch film releasing in theaters on May 23, 2025.

Angel, aka Experiment 624, is known as Stitch’s love interest. The pink alien has her own bunny ears with a pair of bow ties for each ear.