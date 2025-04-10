Conduct the Music of The Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones with Maestro’s Doom Bound DLC

Movie music fans can become a conductor thanks to the VR rhythm game Maestro. In December 2024, the “Sorcery” pack offered fans the chance to conduct the Harry Potter theme. This month, Double Jack Studios is bringing more fan-favorite movie music including The Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones via the “Doom Bound” Pack.

As a symphony conductor, your job is to bring the music of Middle-earth and Westeros to life as you wield your baton and direct musicians in front of you. In addition to the new tracks, Maestro offers new customizations and aesthetics to complement the music.

Maestro has received very positive reviews from players via Steam and Metacritic. The game is now available on Quest, Steam and Pico.