Coldplay Collabs with Arcane and Reignites Jinx and Ekko’s Emotional Relationship

One of the things that has elevated Arcane Season 2 to new heights is the music, especially with impactful songs like “Heavy Is the Crown” and “What Have They Done to Us.” Even though the second season is over, Riot Games and Virgin Music Group continue their love for the Arcane soundtrack by releasing the extended edition of the Arcane Season 2 album. The new album includes nine additional tracks including Coldplay’s contribution to “Ma Meilleure Ennemie” by Stromae and Pomme.

The new version of “Ma Meilleure Ennemie” was released on Friday, April 4. It features Coldplay singing in French and new vocals from Palestinian-Chilean R&B musician Elyanna.

Riot Games and Fortiche Production released the music video for “Ma Meilleure Ennemie” on March 20th. It featured original animation conveying the complex relationship between Jinx and Ekko in the Arcane series. The MV has reached 14 million views on YouTube in less than three weeks, and the song is the most popular track in the second season album on Spotify with over 350 million plays. In total, the Arcane Season 2 Soundtrack has reached 1.5 billion global streams.

Other new tracks include Mako and Grey’s “What Have They Done to Us” featuring Sasha Alex Sloan, a demo version of King Princess’s “Fantastic,” a remix of Stray Kids, Young Miko and Tom Morello’s “Come Play” by Kordhell, a remix of Ashnikko’s “Paint The Town Blue” by Bloodpop, JVKE’s ballad “Worlds Collide,” and live versions from Vevo.

“Together with Pomme & Riot Games, we wanted to give the fans a little extra gift by inviting an artist we admire,” said Stromae. “Coldplay has been a big inspiration for me for a long time, so it immediately felt like the right choice. When I asked them to join the project, they said yes without hesitation. I’m beyond happy about this collaboration, and the result is something really special!”

“We love Stromae and Pomme and we love the beautiful song that they wrote for Ekko and Powder,” said Coldplay. “It’s an honour to contribute to this new version and to the Arcane and League of Legends universe.”

Here are the tracks from the extended edition:

“What Have They Done To Us (ft. Sasha Alex Sloan)” – Mako, Grey, Sasha Alex Sloan

“Fantastic (demo version)” – King Princess

“Ma Meilleure Ennemie ft. Coldplay ” – Stromae, Pomme, Coldplay, Elyanna

“Come Play (Kordhell remix)” – Stray Kids, Young Miko, Tom Morello, Kordhell

“Paint The Town Blue (Bloodpop Remix)” – Ashnikko, Bloodpop

“I Can’t Hear It Now (Live from Vevo)” – Freya Ridings

“Fantastic (Live from Vevo)” – King Princess

“Wasteland (Live from Vevo)” – Royal & The Serpent

“Worlds Collide JVKE (inspired by Arcane League of Legends)” – JVKE

“Heavy Is The Crown (Original Score)” – Mike Shinoda, Emily Armstrong

“I Can’t Hear It Now” – Freya Ridings

“Sucker” – Marcus King

“Renegade (We Never Run)” – Stefflon Don, Raja Kumari ft. Jarina De Marco

“Hellfire” – Fever 333

“To Ashes and Blood” – Woodkid

“Paint The Town Blue” – Ashnikko

“Remember Me (Intro)” – d4vd

“Remember Me” – d4vd

“这样很好 (Isha’s Song)” – Eason Chan

“Cocktail Molotov” – ZAND

“What Have They Done To Us” – Mako, Grey

“Rebel Heart” – Djerv

“The Beast – Misha Mansoor

“Spin The Wheel” – Mick Wingert

“Ma Meilleure Ennemie” – Stromae, Pomme

“Fantastic” – King Princess

“The Line” – Twenty One Pilots

“Blood Sweat & Tears” – Sheryl Lee Ralph

“Come Play” – Stray Kids, Young Miko, Tom Morello

“Wasteland” – Royal & the Serpent

“Enemy with JID (Opening Title Version)” – Imagine Dragons feat. JID

About Arcane

The animated series, based on the League of Legends game and one of Netflix’s most successful animated series ever, was created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee. Executive producers include Linke, Marc Merrill and Brandon Beck. The Animation Studio is Fortiche Production.

Voices include Hailee Steinfeld (Vi), Annie Award winner Ella Purnell (Jinx) and Katie Leung (Caitlyn), Reed Shannon (Ekko), Amirah Vann (Sevika), Mick Wingert (Heimerdinger), Ellen Thomas (Ambessa), and Brett Tucker (Singed).

Fortiche directed and produced the animation, under the direction of the founders Pascal Charrue and Arnaud Delord.