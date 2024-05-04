The Fall Guy in Dolby Cinema Features Quality Picture and Surround Sound

The Fall Guy is a love letter to the stunt community, and it stars Ryan Gosling as Colt Seavers, a stuntman who comes back into the movie industry after a hiatus from a stunt gone wrong. He gets another chance at life as he gets to work with Jody Moreno, his ex-girlfriend and the director of Metal Storm, her first feature film.

The comedy action film is in good hands thanks to director David Leitch, a former stuntman who has gone on to helm films like John Wick, Deadpool 2, and Bullet Train. We had the chance to check out the film in the Dolby Cinema format at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and it was a treat with Dolby Vision’s clear picture quality and Dolby Atmos immersive sound.

You can read our The Fall Guy film review here.

The Fall Guy’s picture quality was showcased in Dolby Vision, and the video quality was clear overall. As a film that highlights the stunt community, there were plenty of cool visuals from Colt jumping from a helicopter to fighting inside a nightclub. The nightclub scene was out of this world with Colt seeing abstract imagery due to a substance inside his body. The result was an eye-catching fight scene that showcased vibrant colors and deep blacks. There are plenty of dark scenes including Colt sneaking around at night, and it features deeper darks.

The film doesn’t have many bright scenes, even though there are several scenes in daylight. With that said, the Dolby Vision format didn’t get to show off how bright it can be.

The Dolby Atmos surround sound is superb, and it’s really good where I was able to get lost in the film. From the sound of explosions during a car stunt at the beach to an epic showdown with the stunt crew against the bad guys, it was loud and enveloped the theatre. The dialogue was clear and audible.

The Fall Guy in Dolby Cinema is a treat for the visual and audio senses with plenty of action scenes including explosions, gunfire, close-quarter combat, and car chases.