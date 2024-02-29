Disney Reveals First Look at Tron: Ares

Disney has released the first look for its upcoming live-action film, Tron: Ares, the sequel to both Tron and Tron: Legacy. The film stars Jared Leto, who is reportedly attached to play the new character Ares. He will be joined by Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson.

Not much is known about the image, but we’re going to guess we’re seeing Jared Leto as Ares, who’s getting ready to go from the digital world to the real world on a mission.

TRON: Ares. Photo by Leah Gallo. © 2024 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The film began principal photography in January in Vancouver, and it’s scheduled to be released in 2025.

“I’m excited to be part of the TRON franchise and bring this new film to fans around the world,” said director Joachim Rønning in the press release. “TRON: Ares builds upon the legacy of cutting-edge design, technology and storytelling. Now more than ever, it feels like the right time to return to the Grid.”

About Tron: Ares

Synopsis: TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.

Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.