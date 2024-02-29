James Gunn Drops ‘Legacy’ from ‘Superman’ Title, Plus Logo Reveal

James Gunn has announced that the film Superman is starting principal photography today, and he admits that it was coincidentally the same day as the DC hero’s birthday. In addition, he revealed the Superman logo and the new title for the film.

Superman Legacy was the originally announced title, but he changed it to Superman after finishing the script.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” said James Gunn. “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025.”

About Superman

The film is directed and written by James Gunn.

It stars David Corenswet (Netflix’s Hollywood) as Clark Kent / Superman, Rachel Brosnahan (Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced (Madame Webb) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (Fox’s Firefly) as Guy Gardner / Green Lantern, Anthony Carrigan (HBO’s Barry) as Rex Mason / Metamorpho, Maria Gabriela de Faria as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Skyler Gisondo (Licorice Pizza) as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: First Class) as Lex Luthor.

We can expect to see Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11, 2025.