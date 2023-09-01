Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game Is Now Available at Mass Retailers Including Target, Walmart

The Pokemon Trading Card Game and Magic: The Gathering are both very popular in the trading card game community. Disney is getting in on the action with Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game, and it has been gaining traction at hobby and specialty stores and select Disney Parks locations for the month of August. Board game and toy company Ravensburger has announced today that Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter has launched at mass retail locations across the nation including Target, Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Barnes & Noble, FYE, Hot topic, and shopDisney.com and in Canada at Toys R Us, Walmart, Mastermind, Indigo and GameStop.

Ravensburger has been working with Disney for three years in making Disney Lorcana TCG a reality. The trading card game is set in the realm of Lorcana, where the Illumineers, aka the players, have the power to summon glimmers, aka Disney characters, by wielding magic ink. When summoned, they will appear in familiar and fantastical ways.

The game was designed to be inviting to new players of trading card games while also offering strategic depth for experienced players. There are over 200 original pieces of Disney art.

Here is the list of different Disney Lorcana TCG packages:

Three Disney Lorcana TCG starter decks, each including a ready-to-play game deck and quick start rules as well as a lore counter, game tokens and a randomized booster pack ($16.99 USD/$21.99 CAD)

Disney Lorcana TCG booster packs of 12 randomized game cards each, including one foil card and two cards with rarities of rare, super rare, or legendary ($5.99 USD/$7.99 CAD)

Disney Lorcana TCG’s gift set includes two collectible oversized foil cards and two playable foil game cards in addition to game tokens and four booster packs ($29.99 USD/$39.99 CAD)

The Illumineer’s Trove is the ultimate treasure for both collectors and players. It includes one full-art storage box, two full-art deck boxes, eight booster packs, a premium player’s guide and damage counters. ($49.99 USD/$64.99 CAD)

In addition, you can accessorize your Disney Lorcana cards with themed playmats, card sleeves, deck boxes and card portfolios. For more info, visit DisneyLorcana.com.