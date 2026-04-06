Diavolo’s Escape Is Unlike Any Show in Los Angeles

If you want to experience one of the most unique shows in Los Angeles right now, check out Diavolo’s Escape. The intimate dance-and-movement show puts you close to the performance, featuring big, moving set pieces and 22 performers. It’s a hard show to describe, but it’s an immersive experience that will definitely delight all types of guests.

Jacques Heim is the founder of Diavolo, and his credits include choreographer for Cirque du Soleil’s KA. His experience has helped craft a show that fuses dance, story, and movement, resulting in a raw and chaotic performance that must be seen to be believed.

Check out the video below to get a taste of what the show has to offer:

Escape

Diavolo | Architecture in Motion

Dates: Performances begin on Saturday, March 28, 2026

and run through Sunday, June 14, 2026:

Fridays at 8 pm

Saturdays at 8 pm

Sundays at 6 pm

Doors open half an hour before show time – Audiences are encouraged to come early and enjoy the interactive pre-show.

Venue: L’ESPACE DIAVOLO

616 Moulton Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90031

Tickets: Start at $39, and can be purchased by visiting www.diavolo.org/escape.

VIP seats — $79 Friday and $99 Saturday and Sunday feature best sightlines, a free drink and priority access to the pre- and post-show interactive elements