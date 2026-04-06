KPop Demon Hunters and McDonald’s Teamed Up for Epic Party in Los Angeles

KPop Demon Hunters continues to give to fans with the recent collaboration with McDonald’s. Fans can order meals at participating locations that include a mystery photo card of either the Saja Boys or Huntrix. If you want to get Saja Boys cards, they’re available during breakfast hours with the Saja Boys meal. For Huntrix, they’re available during lunch and dinner.

To celebrate the partnership, KPop Demon Hunters and McDonald’s, along with IW Group, hosted an unforgettable party, KPop Demon Hunters x McDonald’s Battle for the Fans: After Dark, at the Bellwether in Los Angeles.

Kevin Woo, the singing voice of Mystery, was a special guest, and attendees danced the night away with a DJ playing all the hits from KPop Demon Hunters and other Kpop artists, including Black Pink, BTS, Stray Kids, and more. Activities included a cosplay contest, a dance battle, a photo station where fans could get their own photo card, and more.

McDonald’s Saja Boys or Huntrix meals were available, along with the Derpy McFlurry, and more.