A-Train on the Run: Jessie T. Usher on The Boys Season 5

The Boys is coming to an end with the fifth and final season, and Eric Kripke (Supernatural) is returning as the showrunner. Homelander rules with an iron fist, and it’s up to Billy Butcher, Starlight, and the resistance to put a stop to the supervillain.

Jessie T. Usher reprises his role as A-Train, who is seen on the run and trying to protect his family.

“I love that we find him in the only place that really makes sense,” Usher tells Nerd Reactor. “I love that he’s on the run, and it’s fitting for him. When you think about all of the stuff that he’s done up until this point, the only way out for him is to just stay on the move. He can’t really come back and face the mess that he made because it’s larger than him. There’s no way he can come back and tell the world what he did and have them just accept him. There’s no way that he can go back and say to Homelander what he wants to say without getting lasered.

“There’s just all these things. So the only thing that really makes sense is for him to be running. And I love that that’s where we see him. And I love that he hasn’t forgotten that and that the stakes are high, and at this point, where do we go next? With this character, it just feels like this ticking time bomb that’s just waiting to happen. And I love that he just takes control of his life for the first time.”

Susan Heyward portrays Sister Sage, a member of the Seven with superhuman intelligence.

“Things need resolution, stories need resolutions,” Heyward said about the show having a final season. “And as satirical as the show is, as inspired by real-life events as the show is, it is a story. So it does need to end. And kudos to Kripke and the writers for giving us a beginning, a middle, an end, and going out on a high, right? Instead of dragging it out and diluting the power.”

As part of The Seven, Firecracker is there to help out Homelander. Valorie Curry (Detroit: Become Human) is back as the Supes with the power of simple pyrokinetic sparks. However, she does have superhuman strength.

“It tells you that there was an intention behind the storytelling from the beginning,” Curry added. “And if it’s sort of just forever ongoing and open-ended, then to me, it sort of loses that sense of intention. And it’s always had a very strong point of view. And that is probably its greatest asset.”

The Boys Season Five will premiere on April 8, 2026, with two episodes, followed by a new episode each week, with the series finale on May 20, 2026. The season will stream exclusively on Prime Video.

Even though The Boys is ending soon, fans still have the upcoming Gen V Season 3 and the prequel series, Vought Rising.