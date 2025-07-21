Demon Slayer: Hinokami Chronicles 2 Preview: More Arcs, More Demons, More Action

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles is a fighting action-adventure game developed by CyberConnect2, with credits including the Naruto fighting games and the .hack series. The game adapted the events from the first season and Mugen Train arc of the anime and was released for consoles and PC in 2021. Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2, the sequel, will be released on August 5, 2025, and it continues after the events of the first game.

The second game adapts the second, third and fourth seasons of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime, which includes the Entertainment District Arc, Swordsmith Village Arc, and Hashira Training Arc. You will once again play as Tanjiro, a young demon slayer.

Hands-on with The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Story Mode

I had the chance to play a demo during Summer Game Fest’s Play Days and got a taste of the Entertainment District Arc, aka Chapter 2 of the game’s Story Mode. I was able to explore parts of the entertainment district, particularly the courtesan houses. The mission was to help find the three wives of Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Mitsuri Kanroji vs Demon Fish. Courtesy of CyberConnect2/Sega

One of the houses featured Daki, a demon from the Twelve Kizuki, and the encounter led to a battle. If you have played any of CyberConnect2’s games, you should feel right at home with the combat, with the third-person view and the crazy anime-like fighting.

Audio Language

Fans of the English dub will be happy to know that the English voice actors are back, including Zach Aguilar as Tanjiro, Abby Trott as Nezuko, Aleks Le as Zenitsu, and Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke. In addition to the English audio, there is the Japanese audio for the purists.

Tanjiro trains with Yoriichi Type Zero, the mechanical doll. Courtesy of CyberConnect2/Sega

Features and Bonuses

The game has a new Gear system that allows players to customize their loadout for battle. One item can increase your resistance to poison, or another can slowly regenerate your health. There are three slots, and some items can fill up more than one slot.

If you haven’t played the first game, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 comes with The Path of a Demon Slayer mode that lets players fight in previously important battles.

If you link your save data from the first game, you’ll get bonuses including Academy Tanjiro, Academy Nezuko, Academy Zenitsu, Academy Inosuke, Academy Giyu, and Academy Shinobu.

You can unlock Hinatsuro, Makio and Suma as one playable character by linking the save data for Sweep the Board!, a tabletop video game developed by CyberConnect2. Furthermore, you unlock the battle attire for the three.

Release Info

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 will be released for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam and Nintendo Switch on August 5, 2025. The Digital Deluxe Edition has an early release on July 31st. The standard game retails for $59.99, with the Digital Deluxe retailing for $69.99.