Split Fiction Is a Two-Player Love Letter to Gaming History

Split Fiction is a 2-player cooperative game by Hazelight Studios, a Swedish developer known for making creative and exhilarating multiplayer titles such as A Way Out and It Takes Two. The sci-fi fantasy game was released on March 6, 2025, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, and it became a highly acclaimed game from critics and gamers. In two months, the game sold over 4 million copies worldwide. As for me, it has become one of my favorite video games of all time thanks to the inspiring gameplay and compelling worlds.

The two main characters are authors of different genres. One player controls Zoe, who is into fantasy stories, and the other player controls Mio, whose specialty is science fiction. With two different protagonists, players get to go back and forth between two different genres. Fantasy worlds allow players to transform into different creatures and use different powers, and sci-fi worlds allow players to channel their inner Metroid, Halo, and more.

Throughout the game, there were so many emotions from the intense and imaginative gameplay and exciting Easter eggs. The game is a love letter to video games with references including Sonic the Hedgehog, Portal, Metal Gear Solid, Mega Man, A Way Out, Dark Souls, Assassin’s Creed, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda and more. It’s not just video games that get some love, as other inspirations include Sailor Moon, Battle Angel Alita, Akira, Star Wars, and more.

There are so many different gameplay types, and Hazelight Studios throws almost everything and the kitchen sink into Split Fiction. This ranges from moving left and right in a 2D sidescrolling map and trying to enter a reCAPTCHA to prevent an explosion to traversing as one as a conjoined centipede-like creature and grinding on pipes like SSX Tricky.

Only One Friend Needs to Own the Game

What makes Split Fiction the ultimate 2-player game is that only one person needs to own a copy. The other player just needs to download a different version, and then they can both connect to play together. This is very pro-consumer, and I tip my metaphorical hat to Hazelight Studios.

With so many Nintendo references in the game, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the game was released for the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5, 2025. The Nintendo portable device is an upgrade to the first Nintendo Switch with more features for the Joy-Con 2 and better performance, and this would allow for more inventive gameplay.

Contender for Game of the Year

After completing the game, I am confident that the game will be a contender for many Game of the Year awards. There are other games vying for that spot, including Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. But with its variety of fun gameplay, nostalgic video game references, and diverse worlds, Split Fiction is a blast from the past, present and future.