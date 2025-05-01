Abby Trott Talks Voicing Dandadan’s Momo & Demon Slayer’s Nezuko, Plus Her Start in Voiceovers (Interview)

Abby Trott is known in the voice acting community for voicing characters such as Momo in Dandadan, Nezuko in Demon Slayer, Magik in Marvel Rivals, Shizuka in Zom 100, and many more.

In Demon Slayer, Nezuko is a unique demon and the younger sister of Tanjiro, who protects her from other hunters.

“When I audition for stuff, I never know what’s going to hit,” Trott tells Nerd Reactor. “Demon Slayer, I had heard of like a couple weeks before I got the audition, and I was thinking, ‘Oh, that anime. They’re making an anime of this manga. This premise sounds really cool. I’ll probably watch it.’ And then a couple weeks later, I got the audition. So I knew what that was, but I did not know how popular it would become. And I think COVID also drove the popularity of Demon Slayer and a lot of other anime because people were stuck at home watching anime.”

This year is a big year for Dandadan and Demon Slayer. The theatrical release of Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye, which contains the first three episodes of the second season, is set to release in theaters starting in May. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle will release in Japanese theaters on July 18, 2025.

The Demon Slayer manga was released in 2016, and it has become a huge property with the anime series, films and merchandise. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train grossed over $507 million worldwide at the box office.

Abby Trott. Photographer: Lindsey Ruth Photography @lindsphoto

“And with Dandadan, too, I didn’t know that it already had kind of a cult following,” Trott said. “I just received the audition. I got two clips to watch to do two scenes. And I remember I watched the scenes, and I felt like this show was special. It was just the way, especially Wakayama-san’s performance, the way it resonated with me. It felt like something extra.”

In Dandadan, Momo and Okarun are two teenagers who receive powers as they deal with ghost and alien threats.

“I just had a good feeling about it, and I thought I would like the show, but I didn’t know that it was going to be like an incredibly popular show,” Trott said about Dandadan. “So that was one that I remember. I auditioned and I thought, ‘Man, I can think of like several actors who I would love to hear as Momo in this dub. I don’t know if I’m going to book this one, but it sure looks cool.’ So I hope I can be a part of it at some stage, you know, and then I booked Momo, and I was so excited just because it’s such a fun premise. I’m into sci-fi stuff. I love ghost stories and all of that. Together with this kind of romance with Okarun, it’s just such a unique show.”

Abby started as an actor in Japan. Her main job there was a children’s show where she taught kids English as she traveled all around Japan.

“I ended up later moving back to the United States to pursue voiceover specifically,” Trott explained. “And my first voiceover – my real first gig, I would say, in the United States came when I won a contest that was hosted by Bang Zoom! They’re a studio that dubs a lot of anime. They record other things as well. And they did this contest on YouTube called Perfect Idol. And I entered this contest. And not a lot of people know it. It’s really cute. They’re short. I think five-minute episodes.

“Yui Horie, the singer, is kind of the star in Japanese, and she voices this android, Miss Monochrome, who has a pet Roomba. And so that’s the role that I got to do. And I had so much fun doing that show. I loved everything about it. I loved every aspect of doing voiceover. And dubbing anime was really interesting. I was a theater major. When you think about acting, dubbing anime is not the first thing that comes to mind. But I’ve always been an anime fan since my early teens. So it was just a really cool thing to get to do. And I’m still doing it.”

Photo credit: