Every Major Activation at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 You Need to See

San Diego Comic-Con is the biggest annual comic book convention in the U.S., and it has been home to epic reveals and fun activations, including Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom in Hall H and recreating shows like Severance and Westworld.

We’ve compiled a list of activations headed to San Diego Comic-Con 2025, with movies and shows including Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts*, Peacock’s Twisted Metal, and more.

Thunderbolts* Treatz Truck

Thunderbolts* Treatz Truck at SDCC 2025. Courtesy of Disney

Disney and Marvel Studios are gearing up for the release of Thunderbolts* on Blu-ray and DVD, and they will be sending an ice cream truck to San Diego Comic-Con. The Thunderbolts* Treatz Truck will offer different ice cream flavors inspired by members of the Thunderbolts. The truck will also have exclusive swag and photo ops.

The soft serve menu includes American Shield (U.S. Agent), Vanishing Vanilla (Ghost), Winter Soldier Swirl (Bucky), Strawberry Red Glory (Red Guardian), and Killer Charm Sundae (Yelena Belova).

When: Thursday, July 24 – Sunday, July 27

July 24-26: 10 am – 7 pm

July 27: 10 am – 2 pm (SDCC)

Where: MLK Walkway behind the Omni Hotel directly across from the convention center

Peacock’s Twisted Metal Bumper Battle

Twisted Metal Activation Rendering at SDCC 2025. Courtesy of Peacock.

Based on the PlayStation video game series, Peacock will be promoting the second season of the Twisted Metal series by bringing a bumper car activation to SDCC. It will also have an exclusive sneak peek at the show with Executive Producer/Star Anthony Mackie on Thursday, July 24 in Ballroom 20 at 3 pm PT. There will also be an advance screening on Thursday in Room 6DE at 10 pm PT.

Description for Twisted Metal Bumper Battle: Fans will step into a post-apocalyptic world filled with bumper-to-bumper chaos at Peacock’s Twisted Metal Bumper Battle. As an homage to the Twisted Metal tournament at the forefront of season two, fans will be able to choose their ride, featuring the show’s most iconic vehicles reimagined as bumper cars, and take part in their own version of the Calypso-hosted derby. In addition to the bumper car experience, fans can expect epic photo ops, a display of some of the tournament cars featured in the series, surprise and delight moments, and pandemonium around every corner.

When: Thursday, July 24 – Saturday, July 26

Thursday, July 24: 12 pm – 4 pm

Friday, July 25: 12 pm – 6 pm

Saturday, July 26: 12 pm – 6 pm

Where: THE LOT @ 1ST & J – 450 2nd Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

Event is free and open to the public. No badge required. Entry and bumper car participation are first come, first served, and not guaranteed. Waivers must be signed by all riders and passengers.

Hulu’s King of the Hill Activation

King of the Hill Activation at SDCC. Courtesy of Hulu.

King of the Hill fans can now feel like they’re part of Arlen, Texas, with the SDCC activation.

Alamo Pong: Guests will get a chance to partake in a game of ‘Alamo Pong’, participating in some friendly competition in hopes of winning a prize and claiming Alamo Pong championship. Large-scale 2D cutouts of the King of the Hill’s beloved characters will be stationed throughout the space for special photo opportunities.

Lawn Mower Photo Op: Guests have the once-in-a-lifetime chance to picture themselves in the world of King of the Hill. The Lawn Mower photo opportunity moment features the iconic Hill residence, where guests can pose on the front lawn with large-scale 2D cutouts of the beloved Hill family, ride the family lawn mower, and ‘drive’ through Arlen, Texas.

Mega Lo Mart Customization Hat Station: Visit the Mega Lo Mart, an Arlen staple, to customize your own Trucker hat with special patches, unique to King of the Hill. With an array of hats and colors to choose from, guests will be fitting in with the citizens of Arlen in no time!

Water Tower: Quench your thirst with a crisp can of Alamo water under the Arlen water tower. Not only does the water tower serve as a beacon of Arlen, Texas – it will also be a rehydration point for attendees. Guests will receive cold-canned water in Alamo branded aluminum cans. You can choose to drink it to quench your thirst or take it home as a souvenir.

Rhinestein’s Cowboy Boot Toss: Visit Rhinestein’s Cowboy storefront for a game of boot toss. Guests will be given 2 pairs of oversized, animated-style boots with the goal of tossing the open side of the boot over a stake in front of the store. The lucky winners will receive prizes exclusive to the activation.

Backyard Cookout: Unwind in the Hill’s Backyard with a backyard cookout. Guests can refuel and rest at umbrellas and picnic tables with the Hill family. Texas-inspired BBQ bites will be served all day, keeping guests in the world of Arlen. Guests will be invited to participate in lawn games such as cornhole, and pose with photo opportunities from the show, like Dale’s Dead Bug van and more! There will be a large grill playing clips from the previous and new season of the show, for guests to enjoy while relaxing.

When: Thursday, July 24 – Sunday, July 27

July 24: 11:30 am – 7 pm

July 25-26: 9:30 am – 7 pm daily

July 27: 9:30 am – 5 pm

Where: Located next to the Convention Center on the Bayfront’s Parking Lot (Fifth Ave Landing – Lot A1) – 600 Convention Way, San Diego, CA 92101.

FX’s Alien: Earth ‘The Wreckage’ Activation

What: Guests are invited to explore the mysterious debris of the USCSS Maginot to unearth new details from the highly anticipated upcoming series from creator Noah Hawley, inspired by the acclaimed feature film franchise. The experience will feature various interactive thrills and never-before-seen alien specimens. Guests can visit “The Wreckage” during the day to explore new areas of the USCSS Maginot or brave a terrifying mission at “The Wreckage: Code Red” once the sun goes down.

The activation will also feature:

An interactive Prodigy Corp Drop Site where fans can sign up to be an FX Insider to claim exclusive giveaways and get a first look at Alien: Earth VR experiences that will be available once the show premieres.

A vending machine stocked with a custom in-world beverage available exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con via a collaboration with Chain, the dining experience known for its reimagined takes on Pop-Cuisine staples.

A state-of-the-art Alien: Earth Podcast Studio, which will host various talent and influencers throughout the weekend.

When: Thursday, July 24 – Sunday, July 27

Thursday, July 24:

The Wreckage: 11 am – 4 pm

The Wreckage: Code Red: 4:30 pm – 8 pm

Friday, July 25:

The Wreckage: 10 am – 4 pm

The Wreckage: Code Red: 4:30 pm – 10 pm

Saturday, July 26:

The Wreckage: 10 am – 4 pm

The Wreckage: Code Red: 4:30 pm – 10 pm

Sunday, July 27:

The Wreckage: 11 am – 3 pm

Where: Hilton Bayfront Lawn (1 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101)

Activation is open to the public ages 18+. Admission is free. Prodigy Corp Drop Site giveaways available during daytime hours only, while supplies last.

Brawl Stars’ Starr Park Activation

Brawl Stars’ Starr Park at SDCC 2025

Brawl Stars is a MOBA and battle royale game from Supercell that has gained over 48 million followers on social media and 4.4 billion views on YouTube. The game is headed to San Diego Comic-Con for the first time in real life.

Description: All aboard! Jump on the Starr Rail for a wild ride through Starr Park, the amusement park that serves as the setting for matches in Brawl Stars. What starts as a calm monorail tour quickly goes off the rails, sending guests on a hypercharged adventure that sets the tone for the Starr Park experience.

Once inside Starr Park, explore classic carnival games with a chaotic Brawl Stars twist. Guests can visit Mike’s Mine for explosive fun, Haunted Haven to put their strength to the test. Piper’s Pie Shop to try some tempting treat options, and more. Attendees will have the chance to win exclusive Brawl Stars swag and in-game prizes throughout their Starr Park visit, and may even get to meet their favorite Brawlers, like beloved mischief-making cactus mascot Spike.

As part of the larger Comic-Con activation, Brawl Stars has teamed up with MrBeast’s Feastables to deliver an exclusive treat for fans: Feastables’ first-ever co-branded chocolate bars. 20,000 limited-edition Brawl Bars will be distributed throughout the Starr Park experience and beyond, which feature a code players can redeem for a special in-game reward. Once they’re gone, they’re gone, so fans will want to act fast!

The Comic-Con chaos continues beyond Starr Park. Be on the lookout around San Diego as Spike’s Street Team challenges Brawl Stars fans to unique challenges, if they’re bold enough to try. Fans can play trivia, get a pie to the face, or even get a Spike haircut if they dare to win special prizes and in-game rewards!

Starr Park is free to enter with onsite registration, and is first-come, first-served. San Diego Comic-Con badges are welcome but not required for entry to Starr Park. For those wanting a guaranteed entry time, limited advance time slots will be available beginning on July 11th for a $2 charity donation.

When: Thursday, July 24 – Sunday, July 27

July 24 – July 26: 11 am – 7 pm

July 27: 11 am – 4 pm

Where: Next to the San Diego Convention Center at 5th Ave. Landing (600 Convention Way, San Diego, CA 92101).

Adult Swim’s Pirate Purrrty on the Green

Adult Swim is having a cat-themed party with Pirate Purrrty on the Green, and it will be celebrating Robot Chicken, Rick and Morty, Smiling Friends and more.

“Robot Chicken” – A Celebration 20 Years in the Making – Come celebrate 20 years of hilarious stop-motion comedy with Matt Senreich, Seth Green and special guests. Get an inside peek at what it’s like to be a part of one of Adult Swim’s longest running, highly acclaimed shows. Thursday (7/24) at 7:15pm

Adult Swim Presents: Live Table Reads – Brace yourself for an exclusive live table read with the voice casts from “Rick and Morty” and “SMILING FRIENDS” that’s equal parts chaotic, emotional, and probably the best thing you’ll ever witness. Friday (7/25) at 7:15pm

Adult Swim’s Night of New – Attendees to this special outdoor screening event will be the first to experience a collection of never-before-aired Adult Swim content featuring full-length episodes of “SMILING FRIENDS,” “Women Wearing Should Pads,” “Haha, You Clowns,” and an early look at the season 8 finale of “Rick and Morty,” alongside more new Adult Swim content. Saturday (7/26) at 7:15pm.

Fun activities include:

“Smiling Friends” Break Room – Step into a real-life recreation of the iconic break room, snap a photo, and get exclusive merch.

“Rick and Morty” Buttworld Bounce House – Bounce into the bizarre with this inflatable tribute to one of the show’s most unforgettable dimensions.

Adopt-a-Cuy Station – Inspired by the upcoming series “Women Wearing Shoulder Pads,” fans can take home their very own (plush) pet cuy.

“Common Side Effects” Mushroom Hunt – Search for hidden fungi and claim an exclusive plushie from the upcoming series.

There will be games, photo ops and nightly DJ sets including the DIRECTV Face Painting Zone inspired by Rick and Morty, Smiling Friends and more, and a walk away with a framed photo souvenir.

When: Thursday, July 24 – Saturday, July 26 from 1 pm – 7 pm.

Where: Outside the San Diego Convention Center (5th Avenue Landing and Convention Way)

No badge is required.

Paramount+’s The Lodge

Courtesy of Paramount+

Paramount+’s The Lodge is returning to SDCC with immersive areas from its shows and films including Dexter, Star Trek: Strange New World, Landman, NCIS: Tony & Ziva and Mission: Impossible.

Dexter: Resurrection Vault description – Hidden behind the sleek facade of a wine cellar lies a mysterious Vault, an unsettling shrine to the darkest corners of human nature. Inside, guests will discover a chilling collection of relics, case files, and twisted keepsakes from some of history’s most notorious killers, all curated with cold precision in true Dexter fashion.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Starfleet Academy: To celebrate the spirit of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS season three, fans are invited to step inside an oversized Starfleet holodeck, a fully immersive sci-fi playground featuring a series of interactive vignettes, each inspired by specific episodes from the upcoming season. Guests can sip cosmic cocktails in the romantic ‘Intergalactic Love Lounge,’ or dive into a campus-inspired environment of the STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY space that features exclusive themed swag. Designed for free exploration, social sharing, and full-throttle fandom, this holodeck journey lets guests experience the series like never before.

The Landman Patch Café: Step into an authentic slice of Midland, Texas and kick back in a faithful recreation of the series’ favorite watering hole. Guests can order up signature drinks at the bar in a M*Tex souvenir mug.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva: Enter a world of espionage, romance, and high-stakes tension with this Parisian café with a twist. Inspired by Tony and Ziva’s journey, this space features a cozy exterior that hints at the quiet life they crave, while inside transports guests to a different world. Step inside a stripped-down safehouse, complete with easter eggs such as surveillance equipment, photos, and passports.

Mission: Impossible – Die-hard fans and first-time agents alike will experience a one-of-a-kind photo opportunity in a recreation of the iconic scene from MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE (1996) where Ethan is lowered into a high-security vault. Guests can strike the legendary suspended pose for a personalized image to take home of their unforgettable IMF mission.

You can book sessions here. Admission is free and is based on a reservation system. A standby line is available if there are no reservations.

When: Wednesday, July 23 – Sunday, July 27

*Sessions rolling in 50 min intervals with 10 min breaks in-between

Wednesday, July 23: 6 pm – 10 pm

Thursday, July 24: 9 am – 7 pm

Friday, July 25: 9 am – 7 pm

Saturday, July 26: 9 am – 7 pm

Sunday, July 27: 9 am – 7 pm

Where: Happy Does in the Gaslamp District (340 5th Ave, San Diego).

Star Wars + Coca-Cola’s Holocreator

Fandom has partnered with Star Wars and Coca-Cola for the Coca-Cola x Star Wars: Refresh Your Galaxy.

Here is what fans can expect to experience: Fans step inside a custom Coca-Cola-themed augmented reality (AR) experience – the Holocreator – to record their very own holographic message with memorable Star Wars-inspired backdrops and bring to life galactic moments in a personalized way.

Attendees will also receive limited-edition Star Wars character design cans and bottles, available at the event while supplies last.

WHEN: Thusrday, July 24 – Sunday, July 27

Thursday, July 24 – Saturday, July 26 from 10:30am – 7pm

Sunday, July 27 from 11am – 4pm

WHERE: San Diego Comic-Con Convention Center Offsite Activation (333 First Ave, San Diego, 92113)

