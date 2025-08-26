Delusion: Harrowing of Hell and Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor Return for Halloween 2025

Delusion and Dark Harbor are returning this year, which will have Halloween fans excited. This year’s Delusion will be located at Variety Arts Theater in downtown Los Angeles and Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor is returning at the Queen Mary in Long Beach, CA.

Delusion is an immersive and interactive horror theater experience, and this year’s Delusion: Harrowing of Hell is a new chapter that promises an unforgettable experience with twists and terror, leaving guests questioning reality itself. With the new location at the Variety Arts Theater, expect a spooky good time. (I still remember experiencing the immersive and interactive Purge show, and that theater was used to great effect.)

The upcoming show will run from September 18th through November 9th on select nights. Tickets are now on sale starting at $112.99 on select nights at enterdelusion.com.

I can’t say it or hear it enough. There really is nothing in the world like Delusion. And after this season, Delusion will be the longest-running immersive theater experience in the world (go ahead and fact check me but it’s a waste of your time!),” said Creator of Delusion Jon Braver. “In the end, we are all about ADVENTURE! So come join us for another otherworldly experience (and see this new creature you will never, ever forget).

Synopsis: This season, “Delusion: Harrowing of Hell” explores a supernatural cult that has taken the metaphors of Dante’s Inferno too far. Convinced that the circles of hell are a necessary preparation for the afterlife, the Devotees of the Path claim to be conduits between worlds and guardians over the gates of hell. Will you follow the inscription on the arched entryway leading to the belly of the Pagan’s Path and abandon all hope? To take the Path is to endure a reflection of mortal weakness and sin. If one can survive, then paradise awaits.

The newly added upgrade experience, The Delusional: Devil in the Details, will have guests seeing the behind-the-scenes experience, including seeing up close the transformation of characters, creatures and set design. The add-on includes a backstage tour, VIP venue entrance, reserved lounge area and a collectible credential.

Delusion is located at the Variety Arts Theater, 940 S Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015

The Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor

The Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor: Summoned by the Seas will terrorize guests in Long Beach from September 19th to November 2nd on select nights, with tickets starting at $45.99. Guests can expect to see Dark Harbor’s monsters, mazes, live entertainment, speakeasies, and haunted lounges.

Check out the list and official descriptions of Dark Harbor mazes below:

Voodoo: The Queen’s Curse – New! A ruthless Priestess rises from a decayed bayou to seize the Queen Mary’s power, commanding Loa, raising the dead, and marking anyone who strays too close. Stumble through potion shops, coffin factories, and poppet-stuffed shacks before a barnstorming finale where lightning crackles overhead and zombie sailors surge below.

Breakout: Maximum Security – reimagined for 2025! The mystery of stateroom B340 takes a brutal turn in 1948: Samuel the Savage survives and is hauled to a seaside village prison, until he shatters his cell with unnatural force. You’re processed as the new inmate while alarms scream, guards fall, and Samuel hunts. Can the walls hold him… or you?

Feast: The Final Cut – reimagined for 2025! Step behind the ship’s kitchens for the twisted origin of The Chef, once a handsome, ambitious butcher who grew resentful of first-class passengers and added a “special ingredient” no one could quite place. Winding deeper, you’ll hit blood-slick restrooms, a pantry stacked with plates… and body parts, before the stoves roar to life and victims simmer. This is the final year of Feast, reimagined with a more cannibalistic climax that leads to a grotesque classroom banquet.

Big Top Terror – Step right up to a cursed carnival where the Ringmaster, no longer man nor woman, bartered their soul for immortality and now feeds a fog-soaked circus that traps the unwary.

Infirmary – A maniacal surgeon, Dr. Edwin Masters, and his accomplice Graceful Gale prey on the ship’s most vulnerable, masquerading as high-society darlings topside while their victims pile up below.

Lullaby – In the glow of the first-class swimming pool, Scary Mary returns, playful giggles masking a vortex to the underworld that’s grown too powerful to contain. Born from a 1952 tragedy, Mary once tugged sleeves to keep the living away; now the rift’s demons twist her into the singer of your final lullaby.

Other fun activities include Pirate’s Plunder Shootout, Anchor Axe, a mini escape room, S’mores Package, and carnival rides.

The Foresight Four Pack premium experience includes The Summoning of Samuel séance with Lady Mabel and access to the speakeasies throughout Dark Harbor.

The RIP Guided Tour includes early entry, front-of-the-line privileges, and a personal guide to escort you through all six mazes and into the exclusive sanctums: Observation Deck and Captain’s Club.