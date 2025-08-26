Elvira Heads to Los Angeles Haunted Hayride with Reimagined Haunted Maze

Los Angeles Haunted Hayride is back for its 17th year, and Halloween icon and Mistress of the Dark, Elvira, will be gracing guests with Elvira’s Trick or Treat Mayhem. The Halloween event has been teaming up with celebrity talent. Last year, guests experienced Monáe Manor, which was a collaboration with singer Janelle Monáe (Glass Onion).

Cassandra Peterson, who portrays Elvira, has partnered with Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group to transform the Trick or Treat maze into “Elvira’s Trick or Treat Mayhem.” It is described as “a candy-coated labyrinth of chaos brimming with her signature wit, glamour, and wicked mischief, where a bizarre surprise awaits at every turn.”

There will also be Elvira-themed photo ops and exclusive merchandise across all Thirteenth Floor locations nationwide (including limited-edition pins, t-shirts, VHS mystery boxes, advent calendars, and more). The Midnight fall’s radio station will feature the Mistress of the Dark herself.

Other mazes at LA Haunted Hayride include Hellbilly Halloween and the return of Monáe Manor.

Los Angeles Haunted Hayride will run from September 19 to November 2, with tickets starting at $38.99 on select nights. Pre-sale is now live at losangeleshauntedhayride.com.

Here’s a list of what to expect from LA Haunted Hayride, including add-ons:

Elvira Pop Up Retail shop – New! Guests can explore the delightfully dark Elvira Pop-Up Retail Shop, showcasing a curated collection of merchandise inspired by the Mistress of the Dark. From witty tees to limited-edition accessories and official collectibles, the spooky storefront offers something for every fan and is open during attraction hours.

Scary-Go-Round (Elvira Edition) – Reimagined for 2025! The iconic ride has been reskinned in honor of Elvira’s beloved pup, Gonk.

The Monte Revolta Show – Get ready for the ultimate Theatrical Macabre Experience from beyond the grave. It’s Monte Revolta… the undead irreverent lounge singer who is bringing the dead back to Rock. Join Monte, Rotly & Ms. Muerte as they exhume an ultra shocking musical, comedy revue.

Mini Escape Games – Step into a chamber where time itself becomes the enemy. In just five fleeting minutes, groups must unravel cryptic riddles and hidden clues before the clock tolls its final second. Failure means being forever trapped in the puzzle’s sinister embrace.

Madame Aurora’s Seance Show– Within the velvet shadows of her tent, world-famous medium Madame Aurora dares to pierce the veil once again. For ten harrowing minutes, she beckons spirits to cross into our realm, their whispers curling through the dark. Beware: not all who answer her call come bearing peace. This immersive theatrical ritual is not for the faint of heart.

Midnight Falls Axe Throwing – With the curse of the witch plaguing the city of Midnight Falls, learn to protect yourself from the less-than-friendly ghouls. The Axeperts at Midnight Falls will train you up and you can try your hand at hitting the bullseye 5 times.

Zombie Splat – The dead refuse to rest in Midnight Falls, and only your aim can hold them back. Armed with a hopper of 700 glowing GellyBalls, guests are thrust into a live-action apocalypse, firing upon relentless actor-driven zombies. Safe yet thrilling, this five-minute battle comes complete with protective eyewear, though nothing will shield you from the terror in their eyes.

S’mores Stations – At the heart of Midnight Falls lies the Town Square, flickering with the glow of firelight. Here, guests may pause to roast their own s’mores beneath the watchful gaze of roaming townsfolk.