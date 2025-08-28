BLACKSWAN Teams Up with Boyz II Men in Apple TV+’s KPOPPED

KPOPPED is an Apple TV+ competition series premiering this Friday, August 29, featuring iconic Western artists teaming up with popular Kpop artists. Examples include Itzy with Spice Girls, Ateez with J. Balvin and Kylie Minogue, and JO1 with Kesha and Eve.

In one of the episodes, multinational Kpop group BLACKSWAN teams up with Boyz II Men, known for their hit songs “End of the Road” and “Motownphilly.”

“It was an amazing experience,” Nvee tells Nerd Reactor. “Especially during the rehearsal period, when we got to meet them and actually start rehearsing with them. I was so nervous because I mean, they’re amazing legends. They can sing basically anything, be on pitch, have an amazing stage presence, and their performances are just awesome.”

“It’s like when you meet them, they inspire you so much,” Sriya added. “They are motivational. They just give a certain kind of feeling, and you’re like, ‘Wow, I’m so amazed.’ They actually connect with you, heart to heart. That’s what makes them different because they are such big legends, and they’re still kind, sharing all those experiences of them and their life stories and advice. That makes us like, ‘This is a true artist and this is what I also want to be in the future.'”

Another lineup includes Vanilla Ice and Taylor Dayne as they collaborate with Kep1er.

“I always thought ‘Ice Ice Baby’ is such a cross-generational song that if we can Kpop it, I thought it would be amazing,” said executive producer Jake Hong. “And the moment when I saw Vanilla Ice and Kep1er coming together and doing a remix of ‘Ice Ice Baby’ on stage, that was just remarkable.”

“With Vanilla Ice and Kep1er in those rehearsals, it was so great because the girls were so accommodating and flexible,” executive producer Moira Ross said. “Some of those Western artists are not natural dancers… but the K-pop teams work so hard and are brilliant at executing spectacle.”

KPOPPED premieres on Apple TV+ on August 29, 2025.