Liev Schreiber and Zazie Beetz on the Family Ties Behind Apple TV’s ‘Nocturne’

What happens when the hunt for a missing victim depends on a serial killer who is already in prison? In Apple TV’s Nocturne, former detective Jonah Lynn (Liev Schreiber) returns to solve a crime and sends his surrogate daughter, FBI Agent Saga Bauer (Zazie Beetz), to confront Jurek Walter (Stephen Graham), the imprisoned killer who holds the answers.

Schreiber, known for playing Sabretooth in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, enjoyed the duality of the show.

“One of the things that I liked a lot about the writing in this and the development of the characters is there’s so much duality,” Schreiber tells Nerd Reactor. “The three central characters have some element of the other at play, and that was a fun thematic thing to work on.”

With Jonah and Saga being important to each other, there are reservations about seeing the other pursue the case and deal with Jurek.

“In a way, it’s me wanting to prove myself,” Beetz says of her character. “We each have our own motivation coming from a similar pain. I also don’t want him to get hurt, and he doesn’t want me to get hurt. So we’re trying to both hold each other back while being insistent that we should be the ones to pursue this case. And yeah, it’s like tension coming from love.”

Nocturne premieres on Apple TV on October 30, 2026, with two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday through December 25, 2026.

About Nocturne

Synopsis: Nocturne tells the story of Jonah Lynn (Schreiber), an ex-soldier turned homicide detective who, tired of working the tough streets of Philadelphia, moves to a small town in Western Pennsylvania for a quiet life. But as the town and his family come under attack from the diabolically cunning serial killer Jurek Walter (Graham), Jonah must protect all that he holds dear. When the desperate search for Jurek’s last missing victim forces Jonah to send his surrogate daughter, FBI Agent Saga Bauer (Beetz), up against Jurek, how far will Jonah go?

The ensemble cast starring alongside Schreiber, Beetz, and Graham includes Bill Camp, Rory Culkin, Chrissy Metz, Poorna Jagannathan, and Gary Carr.