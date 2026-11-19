Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood celebrated Hollywood’s golden age with memorable characters, a nostalgic vibe, and his trademark storytelling. Now, seven years later, Brad Pitt is back as Cliff Booth in The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. This time directed by David Fincher, the film takes a different path than the original film. However, Fincher’s direction, paired with Tarantino’s writing, still makes for an entertaining follow-up to Cliff’s story.

The movie takes place in Los Angeles in 1977 and follows Cliff as he crosses paths with different people and stories around the city. Unlike Once Upon a Time, which made Hollywood feel like a character and focused on three interrelated lives, Mis-Adventures keeps the story more straightforward. It’s still engaging, even though some key characters don’t get much time on screen.

Brad Pitt easily steps back into the role of Cliff Booth, bringing the same relaxed charm and charisma that made the character so popular. Scott Caan almost steals the spotlight as Charlie Peters, with a funny and over-the-top performance that pokes fun at actor stereotypes. Elizabeth Debicki has strong chemistry with Pitt, and Matt Groove and JB Tadena add danger as the villains. When they show up, the tension rises, and Cliff’s adventures feel more unpredictable.

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth delivers memorable performances, Tarantino’s signature style, and Fincher’s direction, despite a few missteps.

Even though Fincher is now directing, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth still feels very much like a Tarantino movie. The unique humor, sharp dialogue, and well-chosen soundtrack all show Tarantino’s touch. Fincher adds his own style with faster pacing and a shorter runtime, so the film keeps moving. The way 1977 Los Angeles is recreated is another memorable aspect, pulling viewers into a detailed and believable world from that time.

Still, not every creative choice lands. Some jokes don’t work, especially a long scene with Cliff and Karen that drags on too much. The movie also brings in characters like Rodrick Harrison, Gus Booth, and Toni Peters, but doesn’t give them enough time to grow. Since Once Upon a Time did such a good job exploring Hollywood and its people, more time with these characters and the city’s entertainment world would have made this film even better.

The film’s biggest problem is the ending. Instead of wrapping things up, it comes to an abrupt end and leaves many questions unanswered, thus leaving viewers wanting more.

Overall, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is a solid sequel that retains the spirit of the first film but stands on its own. It is entertaining, with Pitt’s charm, Caan’s humor, and the teamwork between Fincher and Tarantino making the movie a fun watch. Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood is still a bit better, but you don’t need to see the original to enjoy Cliff’s new adventures.

Rating: 4/5 atoms

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth hits IMAX on November 25th.