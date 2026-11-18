Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, now available on Netflix, follows different characters and how their lives intersect and shape each other in the brutal world of Night City. D, a survivor of a massacre, is a nomad who seeks vengeance for what happened to his clan. Another survivor, Omi, tries to steer him on a different path that won’t end in death.

Voicing Omi is Analesa Fisher, whose voice credits include Firefly in Honkai: Star Rail and Espimon in Digimon Ghost Game, explains how they landed the role in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2.

“I had been auditioning for this season since the very first four characters came out,” Fisher tells Nerd Reactor. “I auditioned for Roman; I really wanted Roman. My best friend ended up getting Roman, and I was like, that’s also amazing because at least then someone I know gets to be in the show that I love so much. And I was like, ‘They might have other characters.’ Sometimes with shows like these, they just kind of fill those characters with people that they know; they don’t audition. So I wasn’t really sure.”

A few weeks later, Fisher was able to audition for another character, Yupi. The character is a crazed fan of D who will do anything to help him achieve his goals of taking down the Corpos responsible for the massacre of his clan.

“Then a few weeks later, I got another audition for another character, which was Yupi, which is voiced by the amazing Cat Protano,” they explained. “Didn’t get that one, and then literally the last character that they auditioned for was Omi. And I was like, ‘If I don’t get this, then I don’t get to be in one of my favorite shows of all time.’ And it was really nerve-wracking. I wasn’t even at home. I had to do the audition in my mom’s car in Portland because I had gone home to Oregon for a few days when this audition came through.

“It just felt like the stars were not aligning and it just was not gonna happen,” Fisher says. “But you know, what is meant for you truly will not pass you by because they loved the audition. They were like, ‘Nope, this is who we want you to be,’ even though it was on my shitty travel mic.”

Watch the full interview below with Analesa Fisher.