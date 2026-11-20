The Hunger Games is known for the catchphrase: “May the odds be ever in your favor.” However, the world of Suzanne Collin’s Panem is nothing but the odds being stacked against the protagonists.

Starring as young Haymitch Abernathy is Joseph Zada, and he is joined by Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner and Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow as they try to survive the 50th Hunger Games and be the last one alive.

However, what are the odds like for the actors?

“It’s hard being a six-foot Australian man,” Zada jokes to Nerd Reactor. “Really, really stacked against me.”

Grace and Wang came to his defense, saying that his role as the lead is the toughest.

“Let’s be honest though, Joe’s job in this movie is so damn hard,” Wang says. “This is a character that already existed and had an iconic portrayal by an iconic actor. So then to be like handed that and be like, ‘Alright, great. Now you go.'”

“Also, we talk a lot about how intense it must have been to be Jennifer Lawrence in the first ones reading those paragraphs,” Grace added. “Like reading her speeches on the page must have been so incredibly daunting as an actor. I can’t imagine reading that and not being like, ‘Oh my god! How do I do this?'”

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping releases in theaters on November 20, 2026.

About The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Synopsis: From acclaimed director Francis Lawrence, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes.

Set in the world of Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, the story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol’s control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena — setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever.

The film is directed by Francis Lawrence from a screenplay by Billy Ray.

It stars Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, and Kelvin Harrison Jr.