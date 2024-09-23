Daft Punk Fans Will Get to Experience Interstella 5555 in 4K at LA Premiere and After-Party

Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5star 5sytem is an anime musical sci-fi film that serves as a companion piece to Daft Punk’s Discovery, the French electronic music duo’s second studio album. From director Kazuhisa Takenouchi (Dragon Ball) and Toei Animation (One Piece, Dragon Ball), Interstella 5555 tells the story of an extraterrestrial pop band that gets kidnapped by a record producer and later rescued. Soon, fans will get to experience the anime all over again in 4K with the Los Angeles premiere hosted by IHEARTCOMIX at United Theater on September 30th.

After the screening, there will be a moderated panel with Cédric Hervet & Pedro Winter. The former is known for designing Daft Punk’s album covers and is the co-writer of the film and the latter, aka Busy P, was the manager of Daft Punk in the late ’90s and 2000s.

The United Theatre is located on Broadway with IHEARTCOMIX hosting on Monday, September 30th. The 4K version will be the only way to hear Discovery in Dolby 5.1 Surround Sound. It’s a special event since the original version is rarely shown in theaters.

In addition to the screening and panel, there will be an after-party with DJ sets by Busy P along with secret guests.

Tickets will be on sale starting on Monday, September 27 at noon here.

About Interstella 5555

Originally released in May 2003 as a stunning and unique visual companion to Discovery, the French duo’s sophomore album, Interstella 5555 was brought to life by Thomas Bangalter, Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, and Cédric Hervet as writers, directed by Kazuhisa Takenouchi, and supervised by the legendary Leiji Matsumoto.

Synopsis: The movie tells a story about four talented alien musicians kidnapped by a record producer who disguises them as humans, followed by a rescue operation led by their pilot Shep.

Tickets on sale: Monday 9.23 @ noon PST here

Date: Monday, September 30, 2024

Time: Doors 7pm / Film 8pm

Location: The United Theater on Broadway, 929 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015