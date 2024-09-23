Howl’s Moving Castle Heads Back to Theaters for 20th Anniversary

Howl’s Moving Castle is a 2004 anime by director Hayao Miyazaki and featured English voice actors such as Christian Bale (The Dark Knight Trilogy), Billy Crystal (Monsters, Inc), Josh Hutcherson (Five Nights at Freddy’s, The Hunger Games) and Jena Malone (Sucker Punch, The Hunger Games). This year marks the 20th anniversary, and the animated film will be headed back to theaters as part of Studio Ghibli Fest 2024 starting on September 26, 2024.

Studio Ghibli Fest returns this year with a selection of fan-favorite and iconic titles including Spirited Away, Kiki’s Delivery Service and Pom Poko. This comes after Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron won an Oscar for best-animated feature film.

On September 19th, GKIDS and BoxLunch hosted a special event to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Howl’s Moving Castle with a 35mm screening and reception. BoxLunch donates food to Feeding America for purchases made via its stores, and it has a selection of Howl’s Moving Castle apparel and merchandise including cardigans, hoodies, tapestry throws, candle mood lights, coin purses and more. You can visit the online store at https://www.boxlunch.com/pop-culture/shop-by-license/howls-moving-castle/.

Howl’s Moving Castle Special Event from GKIDS and BoxLunch. Photo by Nerd Reactor

About Howl’s Moving Castle

Synopsis: Sophie, a quiet girl working in a hat shop, finds her life thrown into turmoil when she is literally swept off her feet by a handsome but mysterious wizard named Howl. The vain and vengeful Witch of the Waste, jealous of their friendship, puts a curse on Sophie and turns her into a 90-year-old woman. On a quest to break the spell, Sophie climbs aboard Howl’s magnificent moving castle and into a new life of wonder and adventure. But as the true power of Howl’s wizardry is revealed, Sophie finds herself fighting to protect them both from a dangerous war of sorcery that threatens their world.

The film is directed by Hayao Miyazaki (Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke) and features the voice talents of Lauren Bacall, Christian Bale, Billy Crystal, Blythe Danner, Emily Mortimer and Jean Simmons.